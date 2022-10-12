Marengo Therapeutics to Give Plenary Oral Presentation at 34th EORTC-NCI-AACR (ENA) Symposium on Lead Program, STAR0602 and Present Additional Data at the SITC Conference Featuring its Vβ-Targeted Selective T Cell Activation Platform

STAR0602 demonstrates potent, single agent anti-tumor activity in refractory solid tumor models, including PD1-refractory setting

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marengo Therapeutics, Inc., a company pioneering novel therapeutics targeting the T cell receptor Vβ chain (TCR Vβ) to selectively activate the right T cell subsets to fight cancer, today announced several upcoming presentations at high-profile scientific conferences including a plenary oral presentation at the 34th ENA Symposium to be held in Barcelona October 26 – 28, 2022. The presentation titled "STAR0602, a novel TCR agonist antibody, demonstrates potent anti-tumor activity in refractory solid tumor models through the expansion of a novel, polyclonal effector memory T cell subset", will be presented by James Gulley, M.D., Ph.D., Co-Director of the Center of Immuno-Oncology (CIO), Deputy Director of the Center for Cancer Research (CCR) at the National Cancer Institute (NCI), and acting Clinical Director, NCI, during the "New Drugs on the Horizon" plenary session on October 28, 2022.

This presentation follows on Marengo's recent announcement of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance of its investigational new drug (IND) application and the initiation of a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) with the NCI's CIO group. Marengo will disclose key preclinical data and detail the study design for START-001 trial, a Phase I/II clinical trial to evaluate STAR0602 as an intravenously administered monotherapy primarily in PD-1 refractory advanced solid tumors, with Dr. Gulley as the lead investigator. The clinical trial is also slated to commence in the fourth quarter of 2022.

"Our team is honored to have been selected for the plenary oral session at this distinguished scientific meeting," said Zhen Su, M.D., MBA, Chief Executive Officer of Marengo. "It is an important opportunity to introduce to the oncology community a new class of selective immune activators to reinvigorate the immune system with the potential to transform the treatment paradigm and broaden our arsenal of cancer therapies for patients."

"Marengo's STAR0602 antibody has a compelling and differentiated mechanism of action that works upstream from checkpoint inhibitors – by activating memory T cells of the immune system instead of rescuing exhausted cells," said Bruce Chabner, M.D., Senior Strategic Advisor to Marengo and an Allen Distinguished Investigator, Clinical Director Emeritus for the Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center, and a Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School. "This approach allows us to activate a new band of brothers instead of trying to fix a pathway that has been ineffective. STAR0602, which activates a broad range of antitumor T cells, is not restricted to a specific tumor antigen, and therefore maintains a broad spectrum of activity across multiple tumor related antigens and different solid tumors."

Marengo and its academic collaborators will have three additional presentations at the upcoming 37th Annual SITC Conference. The company plans to share novel biological insights on targeting the Vβ chain of the TCR as an innovative approach to selectively activating T cells for oncology, as well as providing an overview of the comprehensive translational data that supports dosing of IV-administered STAR0602 to patients.

Details for the presentations are as follows:

Title: STAR0602, a novel TCR agonist antibody, demonstrates potent anti-tumor activity in refractory solid tumor models through the expansion of a novel, polyclonal effector memory T cell subset

Conference: 34th EORTC-NCI-AACR Symposium

Abstract Number: ENA22-0183

Session Topic: New Therapies in Immuno-Oncology

Session Title: New Drugs on the Horizon, Plenary Session 6

Session Date: October 28, 2022

Presenter: James Gulley, M.D., Ph.D. (National Cancer Institute, Bethesda, Maryland USA)

Title: A novel class of T cell-activating antibody that selectively targets the TCR β chain to promote antitumor activity through activation and expansion of a novel, polyclonal effector memory T cell subset

Abstract Number: 1316

Conference: 37th Annual SITC Conference

Presenter: Andrew Bayliffe, Ph.D. (Marengo Therapeutics, Cambridge, Massachusetts USA)

Title: Preclinical evaluation of STAR0602, a novel, first-in-class anti-TCR Vβ targeted bispecific antibody with potent anti-tumor activity for PD-1 refractory solid tumors

Abstract Number: 1337

Conference: 37th Annual SITC Conference

Presenter: James Gulley, M.D., Ph.D. (National Cancer Institute, Bethesda, Maryland USA)

Title: An atypical central-memory like phenotype can be induced in human T cells by Innate TCRαβ engagement

Abstract Number: 1392

Conference: 37th Annual SITC Conference

Presenter: Pierre Vantourout, Ph.D. (Kings College London, London, UK)

About Marengo Therapeutics

Marengo Therapeutics, Inc, an ATP company, is pioneering first-in-class therapeutics that activate the right immune response to promote lifelong protection against cancer. With a passionate team of dedicated scientists experienced in immunology and oncology, Marengo's proprietary Selective T Cell Activation Repertoire (STAR) platform leverages an extensive biological understanding of T cell function and receptor signaling to create a world in which everyone's immune system can defeat cancer. To learn more, visit marengotx.com.

About STAR0602

STAR0602 is the company's lead program, the first T cell activator generated by Marengo's STAR platform, a multi-specific fusion protein library that targets specific TCR Vβ variants fused to different co-stimulatory moieties generating potent T cell activators. The unique feature of this platform is to fine-tune the T cell response in selected T cell subsets to generate endogenous, highly functional, cancer-killing T cells for solid tumors. STAR0602, is a fusion protein that binds to a specific region of TCR Vβ and delivers a unique activation signal on the same T cell, leading to a selective expansion of the targeted T cell subclones. This molecule has shown remarkable single agent activity in a vast array of preclinical models.

