NOW THAT'S WHAT I CALL MUSIC! PRESENTS TWO NEW RELEASES ON OCTOBER 28 'NOW THAT'S WHAT I CALL MUSIC! Vol. 84' AND 'NOW THAT'S WHAT I CALL CLASSIC ROCK!'

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NOW That's What I Call Music!, the world's bestselling multiple-artist album series will be dropping two new releases on the same day. NOW's latest numbered volume, NOW That's What I Call Music! Vol. 84 and NOW That's What I Call Classic Rock, will both be released October 28 on CD and digitally. NOW That's What I Call Classic Rock will also be available on vinyl, exclusively at Target. See full track lists for both releases below.
NOW 84 features 16 major current hits from today's hottest artists including The Kid LAROI, Doja Cat, Jack Harlow, Post Malone, Sia, and more. Each numerical NOW release also features "NOW Presents What's Next" tracks, previewing tomorrow's biggest hits.
NOW Classic Rock features 17 major hits from back in the day including Rod Stewart's "Maggie May," Lynyrd Skynyrd's "Free Bird," "Walk This Way" by Aerosmith and several other classic rock anthems.
NOW That's What I Call Music! debuted in the U.S. in 1998, following 15 years of multi-platinum international triumph. The series has sold more than 250 million albums worldwide, topping 105 million in the U.S. alone. 68 previous releases in NOW's numeric U.S. series have reached Billboard's Top 10, and 19 volumes have reached Number One.
NOW That's What I Call Music! is a joint venture from Universal Music Group and Sony Music Entertainment. NOW and NOW That's What I Call Music! are registered trademarks of Universal Music Group and its affiliates.
NOW That's What I Call Music! is the soundtrack to your life, available everywhere you are.
NOW That's What I Call Music! Vol. 84
- Thousand Miles - The Kid LAROI
- Sunroof - NIcky Youre & dazy
- Betty (Get Money) - Yung Gravy
- Vegas - Doja Cat
- Bad Habit - Steve Lacy
- First Class - Jack Harlow
- I Like You (A Happier Song) - Post Malone (feat. Doja Cat)
- 10 Things I Hate About You - Leah Kate
- Unstoppable - Sia
- DON'T YOU WORRY - Black Eyed Peas, Shakira & David Guetta
- Numb - Marshmello & Khalid
- Grand - Kane Brown
- Glimpse of Us - Joji
- Wasted On You - Morgan Wallen
- The Kind Of Love We Make - Luke Combs
- Until I Found You - Stephen Sanchez
NOW PRESENTS WHAT'S NEXT (sequenced):
17. Butterflies - Abe Parker
18. Sinners - Ari Abdul feat. Thomas LaRosa
19. Trapped in Paradise - Cat Stamp
20. Lovely - Kelly & Kyle
NOW That's What I Call Classic Rock
1. Queen
Another One Bites The Dust
2. The Who
Baba O'Riley
3. Elton John
Saturday Night's Alright for Fighting
4. Thin Lizzy
The Boys Are Back in Town
5. Aerosmith
Walk This Way
6. Free
All Right Now
7. Bachman-Turner Overdrive
You Ain't Seen Nothing Yet
8. Alice Cooper
School's Out
9. T. Rex
Bang A Gong (Get It On)
10. Foreigner
Feels Like The First Time
11. Lynyrd Skynyrd
Free Bird
12. The Allman Brothers Band
Ramblin' Man
13. Elvin Bishop
Fooled Around and Fell in Love
14. Rod Stewart
Maggie May
15. Meat Loaf with Ellen Foley
Paradise by the Dashboard Light
16. Cheap Trick
I Want You to Want Me (Live at Nippon Budokan, Tokyo, JPN - April 1978)
17. Electric Light Orchestra
Don't Bring Me Down
