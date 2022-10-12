Welcome to The French Market, The Culinary Rendez-vous at the New York City Wine & Food Festival

Showcasing France at the heart of NYC's biggest culinary festival.



NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- From October 13-16, 2022, France will be showcased at the heart of NYC's largest culinary festival: The New York City Wine & Food Festival (NYCWFF).

Taking place at the newly renovated Pier 76, along the Hudson River, NYCWFF is the city's premier event celebrating food - with more than 45,000 visitors and 80 events over the course of four days.

This star-studded festival will gather top culinary players, including some of the world's most renowned chefs, wine and spirit producers, culinary personalities, lifestyle experts and, of course, many of Food Network's beloved television hosts. Together with this robust and exclusive food community, Taste France will bring a delicious touch through French products and savoir-faire in a truly French environment!

The French Market

At the heart of the 15th edition of the New York Food and Wine Festival, you will find the French Market, an inevitable hotspot for foodies and lovers of the French art-de-vivre. The space will foster a convergence of all things delicieux and is designed to be reminiscent of the traditional French market, complete with large wooden stalls, deck chairs to enjoy the French spirits, beautiful lavenders, and of course delectable sweets, food, and wines.

Throughout the days of the event, several demonstrations and tastings will take place. Consumers will be invited to sit down and samples wines, spirits, nonalcoholic beverages, cheeses, specialty foods, and enjoy collaborations with chefs, sommeliers, and mixologists who will be putting forward French specialty products and ingredients.

Stop by for a glass of wine, or to hear from a Baker locally based in New York! Our co-sponsors include Gerard Bertrand, Cuisinery Food, OCabanon, Michel & Augustin and L'Appartment 4F.

À bientôt at the French Market!

About Taste France

The French Ministry of Agriculture/Taste France's campaign goal is to promote French Food and Beverages. Through engaging content, Taste France Magazine aims to make French gastronomy more accessible to US consumers. Both experienced and casual food lovers will find helpful information on the products they love developed by food professionals, including specialized journalists, chefs, influencers, and sommeliers.

Visit Taste France Magazine at TasteFrance.com and on Facebook.

Follow Taste France Magazine on Instagram @TasteFranceMagazine | #TasteFrance.

