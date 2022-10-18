ARG Expands Geographic Reach with Acquisition of Florida-based Global Network Services

Client-focused: IT services agent aligns with ARG due to mutual commitment to prioritizing the client experience; its growth mindset, resources, broad solutions portfolio, and industry-leading consulting methodology

MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ARG today announced that it is expanding its geographic reach with the acquisition of Fla.-based Global Network Services (GNS), an IT services agent primarily focused on providing voice and networking services to businesses located throughout North America. GNS will leverage the full ARG platform to grow its business and expand its portfolio to include more advanced services and solutions as part of its client-first approach.

"At ARG, we've had the privilege of being at the forefront of every stage in the channel advisory business and have met many of the leaders along the way. It was obvious to us that GNS is one of our industry's top performers. We're ecstatic to welcome them as part of the ARG team," comments ARG CEO, Greg Praske.

Mike Shonholz, Chief Revenue Officer, ARG, adds, "GNS's Founder and CEO, Sue Messner, is one of our industry's most highly respected executives. This, along with the firm's emphasis on optimizing the client experience, competitive strengths in multi-location network management, and a strong desire for continued growth, checked all the boxes for us and we are looking forward to taking their business to new heights."

Setting the stage for accelerated growth

Founded in 1993, GNS brings to ARG a reputation for maintaining deep client relationships. "Nearly three-quarters of our team is focused on the client experience," said Messner. "This is an area where GNS will continue to excel, but GNS's clients wanted more. Our clients asked us to expand our business through more advanced security and cloud-based solutions, however, we needed the right resources and expertise. ARG is a natural fit as its business model is closely aligned with ours. The ARG platform will enable us to go wider and deeper with our clients and play a more meaningful role in accelerating the growth of their businesses."

For agents and partners like GNS, the ARG platform is a major differentiator in capitalizing on the opportunities being driven by advanced solutions such as Unified Communications-as-a-Service (UCaaS), security, managed IT services, artificial intelligence, machine learning (AL/ML) and other emerging technologies designed to optimize both the employee and client experience. "The top agents and partners are only able to address a fraction of their clients' needs. With ARG's advanced consulting methodologies, engineering talent, and client experience teams they can dramatically deepen their client relationships and grow their business," said Shonholz.

Hitting the ground running

One of the first opportunities to emerge following ARG's acquisition of GNS was with a private equity firm whose CISO, senior IT leader, and some of its IT staff had departed for new opportunities.

"ARG was a game-changer as it enabled us to expand our business with the client beyond the network and into security services. With ARG, we were able to put a fractional CISO in place, as well as managed security and IT solutions to help mitigate the loss of key staff members," said Messner. "Through this, and other new business opportunities that we have already uncovered within our current client base since the acquisition closed, we expect to double our business."

ARG's acquisition of GNS closed in August 2022.

About ARG

There are two problems in the IT market; the first is the overwhelming choice, and the second is the pace of change. Companies are afraid of making the wrong choice, or not choosing the latest technology because they are simply not aware of it. For over 30 years, ARG has helped over 4,000 companies make the right choice from thousands of options and bleeding-edge new products. We call it IT Clarity – our clients call it brilliant. To learn more about ARG, contact info@myarg.com.

