Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Citius Pharmaceuticals to Present at the ThinkEquity Conference on October 26, 2022

Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 7:30 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago

CRANFORD, N.J., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Citius" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: CTXR), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing first-in-class critical care products, today announced that Chairman and CEO Leonard Mazur will be presenting at the ThinkEquity Conference on October 26, 2022.

Conference Details:               

Date:

October 26, 2022

Time:

1:00PM ET

Location:

The Mandarin Oriental Hotel in New York, New York

Live presentation:

Viewers must register for the conference to view the live presentation.

Webcast replay:         

Available for the following 90 days on the Company's Investors website.

One-on-one Meetings:

Investors may request meetings online upon registration.

About Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Citius is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of first-in-class critical care products, with a focus on oncology, anti-infectives in adjunct cancer care, unique prescription products, and stem cell therapies. The Company's diversified pipeline includes two late-stage product candidates, Mino-Lok®, an antibiotic lock solution for the treatment of patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections (CRBSIs), which is currently enrolling patients in a Phase 3 Pivotal superiority trial, and I/ONTAK (E7777), a novel IL-2R immunotherapy for an initial indication in cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL), for which a BLA has been submitted. Mino-Lok® was granted Fast Track designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). I/ONTAK has received orphan drug designation by the FDA for the treatment of CTCL and peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL). In the first half of 2022, Citius initiated a Phase 2b trial for Halo-Lido, a topical formulation for the relief of hemorrhoids. For more information, please visit www.citiuspharma.com.

Investor Contact:

Ilanit Allen
Vice President, Corporate Communications and Investor Relations
T: 908-967-6677 x113
E: ir@citiuspharma.com

Citius Pharmaceuticals, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company (PRNewsfoto/Citius...
Citius Pharmaceuticals, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company (PRNewsfoto/Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc.)(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/citius-pharmaceuticals-to-present-at-the-thinkequity-conference-on-october-26-2022-301651872.html

SOURCE Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.