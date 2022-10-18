MLG ATTORNEYS AT LAW CALLS ON CALIFORNIA GOVERNOR TO TAKE LEGAL ACTION AGAINST KIA AND HYUNDAI

Kia and Hyundai Vehicle Thefts Continue to Rise, Stripping California of Public Resources While Earning a Profit on Solution Kits

COSTA MESA, Calif., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MLG Attorneys at Law is calling on California Governor Gavin Newsom to take legal action against automakers Hyundai and Kia for failing to install engine immobilizers on their vehicles, a technology used by nearly all other major manufacturers that protects the cars from theft.

In July 2022, a group known as the Kia Boyz posted a "Kia Challenge" on TikTok, showing viewers how to steal Kia and Hyundai vehicles, using nothing more than a screwdriver and a USB cord. Most Kia and Hyundai vehicles are not equipped with engine immobilizers, allowing them to be easily stolen. The TikTok video has been seen by 33 million people and has resulted in the theft of countless Kia and Hyundai vehicles.

The Los Angeles Police Department has seen car thefts nearly double since the same time last year, diverting substantial resources to the widespread problem. According to LAPD Chief Michel Moore, more than 1,600 Kia and Hyundai vehicles have been stolen this year in the city of Los Angeles alone. Other cities are experiencing a similar increase in thefts.

Despite admitting to the federal government in filings made 15 years ago that engine immobilizers can reduce car thefts by up to 85%, California-headquartered Kia and Hyundai have refused to take responsibility. Instead, Hyundai is recommending that its customers purchase an aftermarket kit that will cost the customer up to $750. Research indicates that Hyundai is making a profit of up to $158 per aftermarket kit that it sells to consumers.

"There are more Kia and Hyundai vehicles in California than any other part of the country," said Jonathan Michaels, principal of MLG Attorneys at Law. "The rampant theft of the vehicles in this state is having a significant impact on the availability of public resources," he continued. "This is not an expense citizens of the state should be required to bear – particularly when Hyundai has chosen to profit greatly from the sale of its aftermarket kit. If Kia and Hyundai won't stand behind their vehicles and issue a recall, California should bring legal action forcing them to do so."

A lawsuit by the state of California would join a cascade of litigation already initiated against the automakers. In addition to dozens of private lawsuits filed in cities across the U.S., the city of St. Louis has indicated that it too will be taking legal action. "Given that Kia and Hyundai avail themselves of the benefits of California's protections, and that there are more citizens being harmed in California than any other state, Governor Newsom should take center stage in protecting its residents and hold the Kia and Hyundai," said Michaels.

About MLG Attorneys at Law

Located in Orange County, California, MLG is a leading firm for protecting consumers from automotive defects. The firm has litigated cases against nearly every major automotive manufacturer in the world, and has been involved in numerous class actions against automakers for malfeasance. Follow MLG on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Contact: Sharon Noot

Phone: (714) 600-9022

Email: sharon@nootinc.com

View original content:

SOURCE MLG Attorneys at Law