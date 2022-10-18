Stream Realty Partners Promotes Executive Managing Director To Chief Investment Officer

DALLAS, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stream Realty Partners, a national real estate services, development, and investment firm, has named its first-ever Chief Investment Officer.

Adam Jackson has been promoted to Chief Investment Officer at Stream Realty Partners, a full-service commercial real estate firm with integrated offerings in leasing, property management, tenant representation, development, construction management, investment sales, and investment management services. Stream is headquartered in Dallas and has 14 offices and more than 1,200 employees. For information, visit www.streamrealty.com. (PRNewswire)

"I'm proud of the success Stream has realized throughout our investment business." – Adam Jackson , new CIO at Stream

Executive Managing Director of Investment Management Adam Jackson has been promoted to the new role effective immediately. Jackson joined the firm in 2008, working in various aspects of the business before launching the investment management platform in 2015. He has led approximately $4 billion of acquisitions and developments totaling 30 million square feet. In his new role, Jackson will continue to oversee the firm's investment initiatives, including directing its investment strategies, managing its fully discretionary investment funds, and the origination of key partner relationships.

"Since Adam was charged with leading our investment management platform, he has built out a world-class team of investment professionals and integrated that team seamlessly into Stream's 14 local offices around the country," said Lee Belland, Co-General Partner and Co-Founder.

Under Jackson's leadership, the investment management team manages four discretionary funds totaling over $1.6 billion of equity. To support the efforts, the team has doubled its headcount over the last two years to include dedicated accounting, marketing, asset management, and construction teams.

"I'm proud of the success Stream has realized throughout our investment business," said Jackson. "Our track record has enabled our business to continue to grow, and we are grateful to our partners for the trust they've placed in us."

Stream Realty Partners offers a discretionary investment platform that is fully integrated with its operating platform. It utilizes expertise from Stream's local offices to make investment decisions based on real-time market fundamentals, underwriting expertise, and business insights. Stream currently acquires and develops industrial, mixed-use office, and data center opportunities in its local office markets across the United States.

About Stream Realty Partners

Stream Realty Partners is a full-service commercial real estate firm with integrated offerings in leasing, property management, tenant representation, development, construction management, investment sales, and investment management services. Headquartered in Dallas, Stream is dedicated to sourcing acquisition and development opportunities for the firm and its clients. Since 1996, the company has grown to a staff of more than 1,200 professionals with offices in Atlanta, Austin, the Carolinas, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Fort Worth, Houston, Greater Los Angeles, Nashville, Northern Virginia, Phoenix, San Antonio, and Washington, D.C. Stream completes more than $5.8 billion in real estate transactions annually and is an active investor and developer across the nation. Visit www.streamrealty.com.

