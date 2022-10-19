AWARD-WINNING CAVALLO POINT LODGE UNVEILS THREE NEW DINING EXPERIENCES

Iconic Bay Area Lodge Pays Homage to Rich History with the Opening of Sula, Sula Lounge and Farley

SAUSALITO, Calif., Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cavallo Point has officially opened the doors to three new restaurant concepts, reinvigorating the culinary experience for guests and locals with the debut of Sula , Sula Lounge and Farley . As a quintessential Bay Area respite, Cavallo Point is an idyllic retreat where guests are invited to create long-lasting memories, enjoy an immersive destination with well-being experiences, and dine on exquisite locally-inspired cuisine. The culinary experience at Cavallo Point is synonymous with the Bay Area lifestyle through history, landscape, environment and perspective, where diners are able to view the pastoral landscape of the Golden Gate National Recreation Area and the iconic skyline of San Francisco from an exceptional vantage.

Sula Lounge at Cavallo Point in Sausalito, California Courtesy of Aubrie Pick (PRNewswire)

The enhanced concepts are an inspired vision for new and exciting guest offerings by Cavallo Point's ownership, DiamondRock Hospitality and stewarded by hotel operator, Passport Resorts LLC . Spearheading the design of the new concepts is the duo Mark Wilson and Yoko Ishihara of the award-winning Bay Area-based firm, Wilson Ishihara Design , in collaboration with architectural firm, Architectural Resources Group (ARG) , architect of record for Cavallo Point. Drawing inspiration from the fort's original construction in the Endicott Period, the Wilson Ishihara team focused on the period of upgrades between the wars with a Bauhaus influence, showcasing the technological brilliance and utilitarian beauty found from 1920-1940. Guests and visitors will find detail-oriented craftsmanship, bold vintage vibes and accents inspired by the property's military heritage such as military green upholstery, recycled wool with herringbone detail reminiscent of officer uniforms, and more.

"We're honored to welcome our guests and the community to the enhanced culinary experience at Cavallo Point, creating long-lasting memories that will invite them back time and again," says Cavallo Point General Manager Martin Nicholson. "Our restaurants are at the very core of our guest journey and go far beyond being just a meal; they are a culinary adventure into Bay Area flavors that perfectly balance innovation with timeless classics honoring our land and storied history."

SULA

Debuting as Cavallo Point's new signature restaurant, Sula, formerly Murray Circle, will provide a superior dining experience in an elegant and stylish setting that blends the property's military heritage with an inspired modern feel. This New American-influenced outpost will feature an ingredient-driven menu with Mediterranean cooking influences, including standout items such as Liberty Duck Confit and Porcini Risotto, Fort Bragg Petrale Sole, Wagyu Filet of Beef, Roast Aubergine and Kabocha Squash, and Charred Monterey Octopus with Fennel Confit and Preserved Lemon. Executive Chef Michael Garcia, who remains at the helm of this new restaurant, has developed the menu, which blends flavors from France, Spain, Greece and other Mediterranean countries with the property's own homegrown flair. Garcia has also collaborated with Cavallo Point's former chef de cuisine and local Top Chef alum, Chef Monique Feybesse, to develop the dessert menus, which feature sweet delights such as Baba au Rhum, Coffee Parisian Flan, and Orange Blossom Olive Oil Cake with Whipped Ricotta, Candied Citrus and Hazelnuts. The culinary offerings at Sula are beautifully complemented with carefully crafted cocktails that highlight small batch distillers and classic wines from all regions of the world. Sula is open Tuesday - Saturday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

SULA LOUNGE

A sophisticated and vibrant social scene, Sula Lounge is a haven for gathering and enjoying fine delicacies in a chic and timeless locale. Boasting exquisitely designed seafood-forward small plates and an extensive and well-curated selection of wines, bubbles and cocktails, Sula Lounge is an idyllic spot for sampling, sharing and sipping the very best of the Bay Area. Guests can expect dishes such as an elegant Tsar Nicoulai Caviar Service, Grilled Uni Butter Oysters, and Wagyu Steak Tartare, along with house made tinctures and tonics, a curated selection of aperitifs and digestifs, and other delights that exemplify an elevated take on the cultural melting pot of the area. Sula Lounge is open Daily from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.

FARLEY

After undergoing a full remodel to the pre-existing Farley Bar, Farley debuts as a reinvigorated, refined American bistro, serving up familiar and comforting flavors alongside Bay Area classics prepared with a creative twist and farm-to-fork focus. This convivial eatery delights diners with enhanced renditions of all-day favorites, including Fresh Baked Scones, Portobello Benedict, Seared Ahi Tuna, Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich, Umami Fries, Fall Mushroom Risotto, Grilled Duroc Pork Chop, Niman Ranch New York Steak, and more. Farley's beverage program spotlights local microbrews, small production wines and sensational cocktails inspired by native botanicals. Farley is open daily for breakfast, lunch, dinner and brunch on weekends.

The menus at Sula, Sula Lounge and Farley showcase a collection of local, sustainability-focused vendors, in alignment with the property's ethos of sustainability at the forefront of all resort offerings and respecting its relationship with the surrounding land and community.

All three restaurants are now open and guests are encouraged to make reservations via OpenTable for Sula and Sula Lounge here and Farley here . For more information, please visit cavallopoint.com, dineatsula.com or eatatfarley.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cavallo Point