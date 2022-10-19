Crescent Point Announces Q3 2022 Conference Call

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Crescent Point Energy Corp. ("Crescent Point" or the "Company") (TSX: CPG) and (NYSE: CPG) plans to report its third quarter 2022 financial and operating results via press release prior to the opening of markets on Wednesday, October 26, 2022. Crescent Point's management will hold a conference call at 10:00 a.m. MT (12:00 p.m. ET) the same day to discuss the Company's results and outlook.

Participants can listen to this event online via webcast. Alternatively, the conference call can be accessed by dialing 1–888–390–0605.

The webcast will be archived for replay and can be accessed on Crescent Point's conference calls and webcasts webpage. The replay will be available approximately one hour following the completion of the call.

FOR MORE INFORMATION ON CRESCENT POINT ENERGY, PLEASE CONTACT:

Shant Madian, Vice President, Capital Markets, or

Sarfraz Somani, Manager, Investor Relations

Telephone: (403) 693-0020 Toll-free (US and Canada): 888-693-0020 Fax: (403) 693-0070

Address: Crescent Point Energy Corp. Suite 2000, 585 - 8th Avenue S.W. Calgary AB T2P 1G1

www.crescentpointenergy.com

Crescent Point shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange and New York Stock Exchange under the symbol CPG.

