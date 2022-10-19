SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. - RNA

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. ("Avidity" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: RNA). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Avidity and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On or around June 12, 2020, Avidity conducted its initial public offering ("IPO"), selling 14.4 million shares of common stock priced at $18.00 per share. Then, on September 27, 2022, Avidity issued a press release "announc[ing] that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has placed a partial clinical hold on new participant enrollment in the Phase 1/2 MARINA™ clinical trial of AOC 1001 in adults with myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1)." Avidity stated that "[t]he partial clinical hold is in response to a serious adverse event reported in a single participant in the 4mg/kg cohort of the MARINA study."

On this news, Avidity's stock price fell $2.05 per share, or 10.93%, to close at $16.70 per share on September 27, 2022.

