Atradius to host a virtual event on the impact of clean energy transition on global trade

The live online event will feature a panel of thought leaders from business and academia who will discuss how the clean energy transition could reshape global trade, and impact supply chains, business liquidity and trading risks.

Details of the event:

Date: Thursday, 27 October 2022

Time: 10 am CET

Duration: 45 minutes panel discussion, followed by 15 minutes live Q&A

BALTIMORE, Md., Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the most urgent issues for businesses on every continent is how to transition to clean energy safely and securely in order to reach the global net zero target for 2050.

At a time of spiralling energy costs and questions over energy security, Atradius has brought together a panel of industry experts from manufacturing, academia, banking and trading risk management to unpick and debate the widespread concerns and uncertainties related to the clean energy transition. They will discuss how this 'green' transition is likely to reshape global trade, and customer credit risk assessments, as well as green energy investment and storage, in addition to issues such as power and commodity capacity constraints.

Corporate leaders, chief financial officers and credit managers all have the responsibility of guiding their organisations through the risks and opportunities involved in the months and years ahead. They will be confronted by a multitude of questions. How will the transition to green energy impact supply chains? How should businesses approach capital expenditure and source financing? What will be the overall impact on credit risk assessment and credit management during the transition to clean energy?

Businesses are facing a tipping point for clean energy transition, and the Atradius webinar is perfectly timed to suggest the way forward. Opportunities abound for companies that can transition quickly and smoothly, but they will have to jump many hurdles along the way. For example, the transition to clean energy will clearly require massive investments. But how will banks consider 'transition' data, and which criteria will they consider when funding future green projects? Do they have the liquidity to invest and are infrastructures ready for this?

All these questions, and many others, will be debated during the upcoming event, and moderated by Daisy McAndrew (former Economics Editor and Chief Political Correspondent for ITV News). The panel members are all world renowned in their fields and include Christof Rühl (Senior Research Scholar at the Centre on Global Energy Policy at Columbia University), Robert Leportier (Head of Trade Credit Insurance at ArcelorMittal), Gido van Graas (Managing Director with responsibility for ING's New Energy Technologies at ING) and Dimitri Pelckmans (Atradius Head of Risk Belgium and Luxembourg. Claus Gramlich-Eicher, Atradius Chief Financial Officer, will host the event.

To register for the event, please go to the Atradius Website at https://events.atradius.com.

A recording of the event and a white paper will be made available following broadcast.

