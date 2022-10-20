COMPLIMENTARY MEDICARE WEBINAR OFFERED BY EAST TEXAS PHYSICIAN GROUPS

Seniors Can Learn About their Medicare Options from Home

TEXARKANA and LONGVIEW, Texas, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Seniors in East Texas who are aging into Medicare or want to explore their options for 2023 can attend a virtual seminar from the comfort of their own homes. LiveWell Senior Care Advantage is offering a Virtual Medicare Shop & Compare Expo,10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022.

The webinar is an excellent opportunity for seniors to learn about their Medicare options. Registration is desired, but not required. To register: LiveWellSeniorCareAdvantage.com.

The webinar will include several sessions, including a physician panel entitled "The Benefits of Value-Based Healthcare;" Medicare 101 sessions by independent, licensed brokers; as well as insurance company presentations. The event is hosted by LiveWell Senior Care Advantage, a program offered by the Collom and Carney Clinic and the Diagnostic Clinic of Longview.

Don't worry if you miss the live webinar. You can still watch the Medicare information program online at LiveWellSeniorCareAdvantage.com.

About LiveWell Senior Care Advantage

LiveWell Senior Care Advantage is not a new Medicare Advantage plan. Rather, it is a collaborative approach to care delivery that focuses on preventive care and providing care coordination resources. This program is open to senior patients of the Collom and Carney Clinic and the Diagnostic Clinic of Longview. More information about LiveWell Senior Care Advantage program and Medicare informational resources are available at LiveWellSeniorCareAdvantage.com.

View original content:

SOURCE LiveWell Senior Care Advantage