ALLIED VAN LINES ANNOUNCES 2022 AGENT OF THE YEAR AWARD

Siracusa Moving & Storage Wins Prestigious Agent of the Year Award

OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill., Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Van Lines, Inc., one of the world's largest moving companies, is pleased to announce Siracusa Moving & Storage of New Britain, Connecticut has been named Allied's 2022 Agent of the Year.

Allied Van Lines - 2017 Most Recommended Moving Company by Women's Choice Awards. (PRNewsFoto/Allied Van Lines) (PRNewsfoto/Allied Van Lines, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

This award is given to the Allied agent that provides an outstanding customer experience and shows year-over-year growth in all aspects of their moving business. Qualifying agents must have excellent quality and customer satisfaction scores, along with a superior safety record. They must also demonstrate a significant increase in both hauling and booking volume year over year. This year's winner has had an exceptional year in all aspects of our business with year-over-year booking and hauling growth, exceptional quality, excellent booking quality scores, outstanding CSA (safety) performance, peak hauling recognition, and superior cargo claims performance.

"We are truly humbled to accept this recognition among a strong network of Allied agents. Our drivers' commitment to high standards in quality and customer service in all areas of our business keep us motivated to strive for excellence," said Dan Siracusa, President of Siracusa Moving & Storage. "We are dedicated to continuing to deliver excellent customer service with the help of our very talented team and the support of the network. We are very proud and excited to be recognized as the Allied Agent of the Year for the sixth time. Siracusa's commitment to customer satisfaction and detail on every move continues to drive us forward."

"Siracusa Moving & Storage were near the top in all metrics used to determine the Agent of the Year due to their dedication and focus on the customer and support of their drivers. They consistently delivered an exceptional customer experience, and it shows in their results," said Steven McKenna, Vice President and General Manager of Allied Van Lines. "We congratulate Siracusa Moving & Storage and their entire team for demonstrating their commitment to growth and providing the highest level of excellence to our customers. This is the sixth time that Siracusa Moving & Storage has received this prestigious award, and a true indication of the culture Dan cultivates that is demonstrated in everything they do."

For more information about Siracusa Moving & Storage, please visit www.siracusamoving.com

About Allied Van Lines

Established in 1928, with more than 400 agent locations in North America, Allied Van Lines is an experienced leader in household goods moving and specialized transportation services. Allied is a leader in providing relocation services to corporations, consumers, governments, and non-profits around the world. Voted as America's Most Recommended Moving Company for five consecutive years by Women's Choice Awards, Allied is one of the world's largest moving companies and an established global brand of SIRVA BGRS, Inc. For more information about Allied Van Lines, visit allied.com. Allied Van Lines, Inc., U.S. DOT No. 076235.

