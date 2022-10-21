CMS Energy's Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Stock

JACKSON, Mich., Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of CMS Energy has declared a quarterly dividend on the company's common stock.

The dividend for the common stock (CUSIP: 125896100) is 46 cents per share. It is payable Nov. 30, 2022, to shareholders of record on Nov. 4, 2022.

CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS) is a Michigan-based energy company featuring Consumers Energy as its primary business. It also owns and operates independent power generation businesses.

