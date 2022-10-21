Dorsett Controls Acquires Sunapsys

YADKINVILLE, N.C., Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dorsett Controls, an industrial technology company and industry leader headquartered in North Carolina that manufactures advanced supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) systems software and hardware, is pleased to announce that it has acquired Sunapsys, Inc., a Vinton, Virginia based system integrator who specializes in the design and implementation of controls and information systems in the water and wastewater market for municipalities, manufacturers, and OEMs. Sunapsys the largest independent system integrator in southwestern Virginia with a proven record of accomplishment in delivering large, complex control systems.

The addition of Sunapsys to Dorsett Control's operations in Alabama, North and South Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee, Virginia, Utah and Wyoming brings an unprecedented product portfolio to water and wastewater customers affording them choice of technologies designed to meet their individual needs while providing best in class performance and long-term value.

The combined entity will conduct business under the Dorsett Controls' name, continuing both companies' decades-established mission of providing exceptional products, service and support to longstanding clients, while providing access to a broader scalable product mix capable of serving the needs of a larger and diverse clientele across Dorsett's national footprint.

About Dorsett Controls:

Dorsett Controls has been an industry leader in SCADA technology for more than three decades, designing and manufacturing integrated hardware and software intelligent SCADA systems for water, wastewater, stormwater, energy management, air quality, security and intelligent building control. The company has developed a strong national reputation in its established markets of Alabama, North and South Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee, Virginia, Utah and Wyoming, and its customer base includes federal government and military installations, municipalities as well as private industrial clients.

