Leaders in LGBTQ+ Workplace Inclusion Honored with Outie Awards

LAS VEGAS , Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Out & Equal announced the recipients of its 2022 Outie Awards. With a more than 20-year history, the Outies offer prestigious recognition for individuals and organizations who are role models in advancing equality for LGBTQ+ people in workplaces globally.

"At a time when the rights of the LGBTQ+ community are at risk, employers have an important role in safeguarding our community," said Erin Uritus, CEO of Out & Equal. "We are grateful to this year's Outie Award winners for their exemplary leadership in creating inclusive workplaces where everyone belongs."

2022 Out & Equal Outie Award Winners:

The Workplace Excellence Outie was awarded to Dell Technologies in recognition of their policies that advance LGBTQ+ inclusion both within the company and in communities where their team members live and work. Dell Technologies prioritizes cultivating a work environment where everyone can be their true selves. By working with the company's Pride Employee Resource Group (ERG), Dell continues to foster a sense of belonging both in and out of the workplace.

Employee Resource Group of the Year Outie was awarded to GLAD, Dow's LGBTQ+ and allies employee resource group (ERG). GLAD continues to transform Dow through initiatives that create meaningful change in the workplace and globally. GLAD led Dow's efforts to create transgender internship programs in Brazil and Argentina to help connect trans and nonbinary talent to the company. The ERG has an ongoing partnership with Dow's Government and Public Affairs team in several countries, including Brazil, Thailand, and Taiwan, to give employees tools to lobby and speak out against anti-LGBTQ+ public policy.

New Employee Resource Group of the Year Outie was awarded to Medtronic's PRIDE Global Network. Despite the setbacks of launching an ERG in the beginning of the pandemic, Medtronic's PRIDE Global Network established 21 ERG chapter locations reaching over 8,000 active members in over 50 countries. In Chile, PRIDE Global Network co-founded a large companies that joined together to advocate for marriage equality in the country. In 2022, thanks to massive corporate advocacy, marriage equality became law in Chile.

The LGBTQ+ Corporate Advocate of the Year Outie was awarded to Commander Emily Shilling, the Naval Mission Planning System Military Deputy Program Manager who is the senior-most out, trans identifying line officer in the United States Navy. Commander Shilling actively works with transgender personnel, Congress, high level military leaders, and the Defense Health Agency, to provide mentorship, advocate for inclusive military service, improve access to medical care, and create a safe environment in which transgender individuals not only serve, but thrive.

The Ally Changemaker Outie was awarded to Mukesh Batra, a Senior Vice President at Bank of America. In 2018, Mukesh launched the Global Business Services (GBS) LGBTQ+ chapter in India. Under Batra's leadership, the network has grown to over 4,000 members. He has created a more inclusive workplace for LGBTQ+ employees by leading the implementation of gender neutral restrooms, same-sex partner benefits, gender transition guidelines, and LGBTQ+ training sessions for employees. Mukesh works to dismantle discrimination based on religion, caste, gender identity, sexual orientation, and more by using his position as a leader and LGBTQ+ ally to create a culture of belonging from the top down.

The Belonging & Equity Visionary Outie was awarded to Indeed. The company centers inclusion as a core business value and strategy throughout the company. Over half of Indeed's global employees are active members of at least one of the company's Inclusion Resource Groups (IRGs). In 2022, the groups have already hosted more than 250 events to broaden awareness and implement change for diverse communities. In response to the tragic murder of George Floyd, Indeed intentionally shifted their stance from "quiet advocacy" to being more vocal about the need for systemic change across marginalized communities.





Global LBGTQ+ Corporate Advocate Outie was awarded to Javier Constante, President of Dow Latin America. Constante is an active board member of Forum de Empresas e Direitos LGBTQ+, one of the leading LGBTQ+ public policy and advocacy organizations in Brazil. Javier is one of the most senior, openly LGBTQ+ executives in Latin America and takes his responsibility as a role model and advocate very seriously. He uses his position to advocate at higher levels of the company, which helps open doors, challenges the status quo, and fights prejudice to create a more inclusive environment for all people.

The 2022 Outie Awards were presented at Out & Equal's annual Workplace Summit, a multi-day hybrid event that brought together more than 3,500 individuals in-person in Las Vegas and thousands more participating remotely from all over the globe, and featured keynotes, speeches, best practices, workshops, and celebrity guests.

