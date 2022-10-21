NORTHEAST INDIANA BANCORP, INC. ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER 2022 EARNINGS

HUNTINGTON, Ind., Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQB: NIDB), the parent company of First Federal Savings Bank, today announced net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was $5.0 million, or $4.17 per diluted common share, compared to net income of $5.8 million, or $4.80 per diluted common share for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. The current nine months earnings equate to an annualized ROA of 1.58% and an annualized ROE of 14.94% compared to an annualized ROA of 1.89% and an annualized ROE of 16.23% for the nine months ended September 30, 2021.

Net income for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022 was $1.6 million, or $1.35 per diluted common share, compared to net income of $1.9 million, or $1.62 per diluted common share for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021. The current quarter earnings equate to an annualized return on average assets (ROA) of 1.53% and an annualized return on average equity (ROE) of 15.09% compared to an annualized ROA of 1.88% and an annualized ROE of 15.90% for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

The declines in net income are primarily related to a reduction in gain on sale of mortgage loans of $1.0 million for the nine months ended 2022 compared to the same period in 2021 and a reduction of $218,000 for the current quarter 2022 compared to the same period in 2021. Mortgage production declined during 2022 compared to the first nine months of 2021 as interest rates increased quickly due to actions taken by the Federal Reserve to mitigate inflation. Partially offsetting this decline was an increase in net interest income of $490,000 for the nine months ended 2022 compared to the same period in 2021.

Total Assets increased $11.8 million to $429.4 million at September 30, 2022 compared to $417.7 million at December 31, 2021. This increase was primarily due to net loans increasing $30.5 million, or 14.8% on an annualized basis, to $304.7 million as of September 30, 2022 compared to $274.3 million as of December 31, 2021. This increase was partially reduced by a $13.8 million reduction in the market value of the investment portfolio due to the volatility of interest rates during 2022. Total deposits increased $14.8 million, or 5.8% on an annualized basis to $356.7 million at September 30, 2022 compared to $341.9 million at December 31, 2021. Stockholder's equity decreased $6.8 million to $42.0 million at September 30, 2022 compared to $48.7 million at December 31, 2021. This decrease was a result of a decline in accumulated other comprehensive income by $10.8 million in the first nine months of 2022 due to unrealized losses in the investment portfolio. The book value of NIDB's stock was $34.85 per common share and tangible common equity ratio was 9.78% as of September 30, 2022.

Michael S. Zahn, President and CEO, commented "We are having another strong year in 2022. Our focus on the well-being of our clients and our employees should continue to promote our communities and enhance shareholder value. We continue to see strong loan demand in this ever-changing interest rate environment."

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered at 648 N. Jefferson Street, Huntington, Indiana. The company offers a full array of banking and financial brokerage services to its customers through its main office in Huntington and six full-service Indiana offices in Huntington (2), Warsaw (2) and Fort Wayne (2). The Company is traded on the OTC Markets Group, Inc. (www.otcmarkets.com) utilizing the OTCQB platform under the symbol "NIDB". Our web site address is www.firstfedindiana.bank.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, which are based on management's current expectations regarding economic, legislative and regulatory issues. Factors which may cause future results to vary materially include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, changes in interest rates, loan demand, and competition. Additional factors include changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines; changes in legislation or regulation; and other economic, competitive, regulatory and technological factors affecting each company's operations, pricing, products and services.

NORTHEAST INDIANA BANCORP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS













September 30, December 31, September 30, Balance Sheet (Unaudited) 2022 2021 2021





(Audited)

Assets







Non-interest earning cash and cash equivalents

$ 3,531,435 $ 3,595,989 $ 3,709,841 Interest-earning cash and cash equivalents

930,052 12,185,155 14,716,427 Total cash and cash equivalents

4,461,487 15,781,144 18,426,268 Interest-earning time deposits

985,000 2,210,000 2,210,000 Securities available for sale

77,283,002 86,644,434 80,089,033 Securities held to maturity

12,072,056 11,916,667 11,926,106 Loans held for sale

494,900 538,635 1,408,000 Loans, gross

308,763,256 278,265,486 282,486,114 Allowance for loan losses

(4,024,366) (3,998,392) (4,013,967) Loans, net

304,738,890 274,267,094 278,472,147 Accrued interest receivable

1,742,598 1,489,036 1,561,054 Premises and equipment

7,211,971 6,937,418 6,806,146 FHLB Stock

2,101,600 2,426,500 2,426,500 Investment in limited partnerships

1,303,334 1,528,334 1,603,334 Cash surrender value of life insurance

11,554,663 11,331,941 10,265,336 Real estate owned and other repossessed assets

- - 5,000 Other assets

5,484,511 2,585,660 2,191,937 Total Assets

$ 429,434,012 $ 417,656,863 $ 417,390,861









Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity







Non-interest bearing deposits

$ 66,847,065 $ 56,435,410 $ 59,659,995 Interest bearing deposits

289,856,179 285,513,161 267,089,646 Borrowed funds

28,000,000 23,001,166 37,711,346 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities

2,729,801 4,013,574 3,347,304 Total Liabilities

387,433,045 368,963,311 367,808,291 Stockholders' equity

42,000,967 48,693,552 49,582,570 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 429,434,012 $ 417,656,863 $ 417,390,861





Three months ended

Nine months ended



September 30, June 30, September 30,

September 30, September 30, Income Statement (Unaudited) 2022 2022 2021

2022 2021















Net interest income













Total interest income

$ 4,456,152 $ 3,990,602 $ 4,381,819

$ 12,480,325 $ 12,248,544 Total interest expense

509,035 324,499 418,799

1,124,663 1,383,263 Net interest income

3,947,117 3,666,104 3,963,020

11,355,662 10,865,281 Provision for loan losses

- - -

- 120,000 Net interest income after provision for loan losses

3,947,117 3,666,104 3,963,020

11,355,662 10,745,281















Non-interest income













Service charges on deposit accounts

201,818 186,399 181,654

542,615 488,770 Interchange fees

201,646 202,532 192,486

590,520 578,232 Loan servicing fees

98,371 88,523 40,549

291,297 97,002 Net gain on sale of loans

114,804 189,597 332,411

547,282 1,565,034 Net loss on sale of repossessed assets

- - (2,954)

- (2,954) Brokerage fees

51,158 57,014 59,658

162,324 191,873 Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance

74,604 72,984 64,631

222,722 193,894 Other income

80,456 80,077 97,881

248,521 285,294 Total non-interest income

822,857 877,126 966,316

2,605,281 3,397,145















Non-interest expense













Salaries and employee benefits

1,510,552 1,334,097 1,408,743

4,254,907 3,729,398 Occupancy

372,801 328,827 262,437

984,095 788,310 Data processing

371,686 360,896 350,898

1,089,502 1,019,939 Deposit insurance premiums

28,500 28,500 25,500

87,500 75,500 Professional fees

117,130 142,591 96,921

340,626 258,682 Advertising and marketing fees

83,237 38,684 64,072

179,008 159,559 Correspondent bank charges

32,669 31,310 27,977

89,721 80,241 Other expense

307,363 368,060 310,187

918,003 932,791 Total non-interest expense

2,823,938 2,632,965 2,546,735

7,943,362 7,044,420















Income before income taxes

1,946,036 1,910,266 2,382,601

6,017,581 7,098,006 Income tax expense

323,085 314,737 443,200

1,017,989 1,337,969 Net income

$ 1,622,951 $ 1,595,529 $ 1,939,401

$ 4,999,592 $ 5,760,037



















Three months ended

Nine months ended



September 30, June 30, September 30,

September 30, September 30, Selected Financial Ratios and Other Financial Data (Unaudited) 2022 2022 2021

2022 2021















Average shares outstanding - basic

1,199,885 1,199,885 1,197,861

1,199,736 1,198,323 Average shares outstanding - diluted

1,199,957 1,200,059 1,198,028

1,199,924 1,200,079 Basic earnings per share

$ 1.35 $ 1.33 $ 1.62

$ 4.17 $ 4.81 Diluted earnings per share

$ 1.35 $ 1.33 $ 1.62

$ 4.17 $ 4.80 Net interest margin

3.88 % 3.66 % 4.06 %

3.77 % 3.78 % Return on average assets

1.53 % 1.52 % 1.88 %

1.58 % 1.89 % Return on average equity

15.09 % 14.81 % 15.90 %

14.94 % 16.23 % Efficiency ratio

59.20 % 57.95 % 51.66 %

56.90 % 49.39 %















Allowance for loan losses:













Balance, beginning of period

$ 3,982,194 $ 4,004,074 $ 3,987,013

$ 3,998,392 $ 3,851,897 Charge-offs:













One-to-four family

- - -

- - Commercial real estate

- - -

- 15,194 Land/land development

- - -

- - Commercial

- - -

- - Consumer

21,604 40,072 13,103

79,111 75,191 Gross charge-offs

21,604 40,072 13,103

79,111 90,385 Recoveries:













One-to-four family

661 974 7,503

2,590 10,380 Commercial real estate

108 113 9,086

439 19,281 Land/land development

- - -

- - Commercial

40,000 - 250

49,725 990 Consumer

23,007 17,105 23,218

52,331 101,804 Gross recoveries

63,776 18,192 40,057

105,085 132,455 Net charge-offs (recoveries)

(42,172) 21,880 (26,954)

(25,974) (42,070) Provision for loan losses

- - -

- 120,000 Balance, end of period

$ 4,024,366 $ 3,982,194 $ 4,013,967

$ 4,024,366 $ 4,013,967















Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans

-0.06 % 0.03 % -0.04 %

-0.01 % -0.02 %





As of



September 30, June 30, September 30, Non-performing assets

2022 2022 2021 Loans:







Non-accrual

$ 2,683,491 $ 2,248,220 $ 2,466,772 Past 90 days or more and still accruing

- - - Troubled debt restructured

525,383 475,210 360,771 Total non-performing loans

3,208,874 2,723,430 2,827,543 Real estate owned

- - 5,000 Other repossessed assets

- - - Total non-performing assets

$ 3,208,874 $ 2,723,430 $ 2,832,543









Non-performing assets to total assets

0.75 % 0.66 % 0.68 % Non-performing loans to gross loans

1.04 % 0.93 % 1.00 % Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans

125.41 % 146.22 % 141.96 % Allowance for loan losses to gross loans

1.30 % 1.37 % 1.42 %









Other financial ratios







Tangible common equity

9.78 % 10.17 % 11.88 % Book value per share

$ 34.85 $ 34.88 $ 41.22 Common shares outstanding

1,205,135 1,205,135 1,202,985









(1) Ratios for three and nine-month periods are annualized







