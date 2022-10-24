Cosmonic's WebAssembly PaaS removes complexity from large-scale cloud and edge deployments; preview now open to developers everywhere

First-of-its-kind PaaS takes you from napkin sketch to global scale in minutes

ARLINGTON, Va. and DETROIT, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- At this year's KubeCon NA , WebAssembly (Wasm) pioneer Cosmonic is offering full developer access to its unique, distributed application development platform. The Cosmonic PaaS is a lightweight, low-boilerplate environment that dramatically simplifies application development and allows developers to run their apps anywhere, at scale, in minutes.

The Cosmonic platform is built on wasmCloud, the fast-growing Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) sandbox project and platform-agnostic environment for composing distributed applications with Wasm and running them in the cloud and at the edge. Cosmonic combines the flexibility and portability of wasmCloud and comes replete with an intuitive suite of Wasm-powered tools, features, and services that removes complexity from application development and management. With Cosmonic, developers can seamlessly scale applications across diverse devices, CPUs, and clouds – including their own.

Cosmonic arrives as the move towards distributed application development grows; community numbers are swelling and wasmCloud's contributors now number over 100.

Disrupting Modern Development

The complexities of building modern distributed applications have brought developer productivity to a crawl, adding friction and unnecessary complexity to the development lifecycle. By treating non-functional application requirements (e.g. databases, servers) as services behind an abstraction, Cosmonic enables developers to focus on innovation – from concept to production – in a few simple steps.

Liam Randall, Cosmonic CEO, explains: "Traditional methods put developers through lengthy and unwieldy processes. Taking an application through design, code, test, configure, deploy, and issue resolution takes months, with several more steps when it comes to scale. By making common components a part of the platform, Cosmonic reduces the burden on developers while maintaining air-tight-security."

Mike Azoff, Chief Analyst at Omdia says: "Wasm and wasmCloud could shepherd in the next wave of software development. They fill many gaps, delivering a 'write once, deploy multiple times' promise for developers, abstracting complexity and bringing near-native performance. Spurring Wasm and wasmCloud experimentation is the key to widespread adoption, so introducing a free developer PaaS is the natural next step."

Cosmonic Platform Key Features and Benefits

The Cosmonic platform launches with a free developer tier bringing several major advantages:

From Sketch to Scale in Seconds; The Cosmonic PaaS features the lightweight, low-boilerplate development environment standard in wasmCloud. Developers go from a simple idea to creation in a few minutes, compared to weeks or months.





Super Constellations Cosmonic is designed with scale in mind. With Super Constellations, developers can bring their own laptops, cloud resources, or even their own data centers – combining and scaling them with Cosmonic-managed resources, all while managing them from a single, unified interface. A Super Constellation is a combination of Cosmonic- and customer-hosted components running across any environment, e.g. AWS, GCP, Microsoft Azure, even customers' own architecture.





Run Anywhere - any cloud, any edge, any scale; Cosmonic is completely cloud- and infrastructure-agnostic. As a result, the need to refactor applications for new environments is removed. In Cosmonic, applications run anywhere in a few clicks - in the cloud and at the edge, even on a laptop.





Untangling Dev and Ops; Historically, developers threw code over the wall to operations without needing to know how to run or secure it. DevOps closes the knowledge gap, but the operational complexity facing developers slows progress. In Cosmonic, developers interface smoothly with operations, at a higher level.

Christoph Brewing, data scientist at BMW says: "Application development with wasmCloud reminds me of playing with building blocks in that the atomic pieces neatly fit together. This is due to the sophisticated interface concept. In contrast to playing with blocks, the abstraction level, and thus, the expressivity of wasmCloud modules, is extremely high such that one only needs very few of such modules for real-world applications."

Automation and Security Baked-In; Removing time-consuming processes such as configuration, security and updates, developers can focus on ideation and creativity. Underpinned by wasmCloud, Cosmonic PaaS increases the security of applications by executing all code in a deny-by-default, secure, stateless, and reactive sandbox.

Randall concludes: "Virtual Machines, Kubernetes and Containers helped enable the great lift and shift into the public cloud, but they created their own set of challenges making it difficult for cloud native developers to deliver the next generation of seamless, cloud native experiences that run everywhere securly. WebAssembly, when used with Kubernetes or on its own, is powering portable and secure experiences that run from edge to edge. Cosmonic's WebAssembly Platform makes it easy for developers to build applications that run at any scale, on any cloud or edge - including their own."

About Cosmonic

Founded by open source veterans Liam Randall and Kevin Hoffman, Cosmonic is helping develop and promote a wasmCloud PaaS, a universal runtime platform that enables developers to use cloud native technologies and WebAssembly to build portable, pluggable business logic that runs anywhere, including multi-cloud, multi-edge and far edge environments. For more information, visit www.Cosmonic.com .

