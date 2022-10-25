Fannie Mae Announces Winner of Twentieth Community Impact Pool of Non-Performing Loans

WASHINGTON, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fannie Mae (OTCQB: FNMA) today announced the winning bidder for its twentieth Community Impact Pool (CIP) of non-performing loans. The transaction is expected to close on December 9, 2022 and includes approximately 61 loans totaling $13.0 million in unpaid principal balance (UPB). The loans are geographically located in the Miami-Dade area, and the winning bidder was Restora, LLC, which is majority owned by Restorative Neighborhood Resources LLC ("RNR"). Skid Row Housing Trust, a not-for-profit entity, is the sole member of RNR. The pool was marketed with BofA Securities, Inc. and First Financial Network, Inc. as advisors.

The CIP awarded in this most recent transaction includes 61 loans with an aggregate UPB of $13,065,790; average loan size of $214,193; weighted average note rate of 4.47%; and weighted average broker's price opinion (BPO) loan-to-value ratio of 48.78%.

The cover bid, which was the second highest bid, for the CIP was 99.68% of UPB (38.59% of BPO).

All purchasers are required to honor any approved or in-process loss mitigation efforts at the time of sale, including forbearance arrangements and loan modifications. In addition, purchasers must offer delinquent borrowers a waterfall of loss mitigation options, including loan modifications, which may include principal forgiveness, prior to initiating foreclosure on any loan.

Interested bidders can register for ongoing announcements, training, and other information here. Fannie Mae will also post information about specific pools available for purchase on that page.

