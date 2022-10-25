Goalsetter Named in Fast Company's Second Annual List of "Brands That Matter"

The recognition program honors companies and nonprofits providing people compelling reasons to care about them and offering inspiration for others to buy in.

Goalsetter is recognized for its success as an award-winning goal-based savings and smart spending fintech platform that focuses on closing the wealth gap for future generations.

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fast Company announced today that Goalsetter has been named to its second annual Brands That Matter list, honoring brands that communicate and demonstrate a purpose-driven brand promise. These companies and nonprofits have been selected for achieving relevance through cultural impact and social engagement, and authentically communicating their missions and ideals.

Goalsetter's ground-breaking offering of family-friendly, youth-driven financial education tools have set it apart in the banking for teens market. In addition to learning about money through gamification and fun gifs and memes, features such as (PRNewswire)

"The recent global pandemic has made it clear that economic justice remains the civil rights issue of our time."

Goalsetter has been recognized for its success as an award-winning goal-based savings and smart spending platform that, along with its affiliated investment platform, focuses on closing the wealth gap for future generations by providing fun, engaging and relevant financial education for the whole family.

"This year, we've expanded the Brands That Matter program to evaluate honorees in the context of how they matter within the category in which they compete for people's attention or loyalty. The result is a wide-ranging list of honorees that are making their mark on culture, and through social impact," said Brendan Vaughan, Fast Company's editor-in-chief.

The final list, which includes large multinational conglomerates, small-but-mighty companies, and nonprofits, recognizes 145 brands that give people compelling reasons to care about them—and offer inspiration for others to buy in. All 145 have found an ability to forge an emotional connection with customers, whether leading on the environment or pop culture, engaging B2B customers, or responding meaningfully to current events.

All brands that applied were considered for overall recognition. Additionally, there are also honorees on category-specific lists based on region, size, and status.

"On behalf of the entire Goalsetter team, we are incredibly honored to be listed among these inspirational companies who are committed to building a better offering based on a desire to make the world a better place for all," said Goalsetter founder and CEO Tanya Van Court. "The recent global pandemic has made it clear that economic justice remains the civil rights issue of our time, and a healthy America requires every American to be financially healthy. In order to achieve that, we have to teach our children the money lessons that no one has ever taught them, so we can put them on the path to financial freedom."

Founded in 2016 to address the nation's growing wealth disparity issue, Goalsetter along with its affiliated investment platform, Goalsetter Invest, provides users with fun, engaging and relevant financial education to youth. Its award-winning spending, saving and investment offering is anchored by financial education that has been mapped to JumpStart.org national financial education standards and meets kids where they are to help them build a foundation that will put them on the path to becoming savers, investors and owners in the future.

Goalsetter made a big splash in 2021 when it partnered with the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) and superstar athletes to launch "Drafted," a national effort to draft one million youth into the league of financial freedom.

In March 2022, Goalsetter was named Best Personal Finance Product at the Fintech Breakthrough Awards. Additionally, founder Tanya Van Court was named to the Inc. Magazine 2022 100 Women Founders list for building a financial app for the whole family and white-labeling it to break into the B2B market and Entrepreneur Magazine's 2022 100 Women of Influence for helping to increase equity and access for the masses.

Fast Company editors judged each brand on relevancy, cultural impact, ingenuity, and business impact to compile the list.

Click here to see the complete list.

The November issue of Fast Company magazine is available online now and will be on newsstands beginning November 1, 2022.

About Goalsetter

Founded in 2016, the affiliated Goalsetter Companies are family saving, investing, financial education, and smart spending platforms that make it easy for the whole family to go cashless while teaching them how to be money smart. Centered around fun, relevant, and engaging financial education content, Goalsetter companies' smart money platform for families provides users with an FDIC-Insured Savings Account; an investment platform powered by Goalsetter Advisors, LLC (an SEC registered investment advisor); the Mastercard Cashola teen and tween debit card with parental controls, game-based financial education quizzes; the "Learn before you Burn" parental control feature on the debit card and the "Learn to Earn" financial reward program; as well as the latest cybersecurity features to protect user privacy. Goalsetter was founded by former Nickelodeon and Discovery Education children's digital programming executive Tanya Van Court. For more about Goalsetter visit www.goalsetter.co.

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. The editor-in-chief is Brendan Vaughan. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication, Inc., and can be found online at fastcompany.com.

Please Read This Important Information Which is Relevant to This Content

Goalsetter Classroom is the brand name used by Students of Wealth, LLC d/b/a Goalsetter and Goalsetter App. Goalsetter, Goalsetter Advisors, LLC and Goalsetter Foundation, a 501(c)3 organization, are affiliated (the "Goalsetter Companies.") Investment advice is provided by Goalsetter Advisors, LLC d/b/a Goalsetter Gold, an SEC-registered investment advisor.

Applicants for Fast Company's Second Annual List of "Brands That Matter" paid an entry fee for consideration.

Goalsetter is the recipient of the FinTech Best Personal Finance Product award published March 17, 2022. Participation in the review is voluntary and requires a logo usage fee; a total of 3,950 personal finance apps participated in the 2021 review. FinTech Breakthrough's criteria assesses participating personal finance apps on 6 variables: Innovation, Performance, Ease of Use, Functionality, Value and Impact. Awards are awarded based on the opinions of FinTech Breakthrough's panel of judges. For further information on how the ratings were calculated, click here.

For more information about Goalsetter Gold, the affiliated investment platform, please visit our website at www.goalsetter.co/legal.

