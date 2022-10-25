Nanoramic Laboratories and Avesta Battery & Energy Engineering Sign MOU to Collaborate on Development and Commercialization of High-Performance, Low-Cost Li-ion Batteries

BOSTON and BRUSSELS, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanoramic Laboratories ("Nanoramic") and Avesta Battery & Energy Engineering ("ABEE") today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") for future collaboration on the development and commercialization of advanced Li-ion batteries. The MOU establishes an intent for strategic partnership and commercial license of Nanoramic's Neocarbonix® at the Core electrode technology.

Nanoramic's Neocarbonix® at the Core electrode technology enables next-generation battery performance using an advanced, hyper-conductive 3D nanocarbon binding structure, all with conventional manufacturing processes and existing equipment. Batteries made with Neocarbonix® at the Core have higher energy density and power, 15-minute fast charging, long cycle life, and better safety and recyclability, all at a lower cost per kWh.

ABEE is a leading battery design and recycling technology company based in Belgium. ABEE intends to build two battery gigafactories, both located in Europe, to manufacture and develop advanced Li-ion batteries for automotive and energy storage system ("ESS") industries. The collaboration will leverage both companies' expertise and technological innovations to develop, upscale, and produce advanced battery cells at giga-scale for automotive and ESS customers.

"We are thrilled to partner with ABEE in accelerating the commercialization of advanced Li-ion batteries," said Eric Kish, CEO of Nanoramic. "ABEE is a distinguished partner with a vision we are eager to champion. This is the first step in a long-term partnership to demonstrate how our Neocarbonix® at the Core technology can provide dramatic improvements in performance and cost while being easily implemented into new and existing gigafactories."

Noshin Omar, CEO of ABEE, commented, "We are looking forward to the collaboration with Nanoramic as we believe that the future relies on advanced Lithium-ion batteries and this partnership will expedite the process of their commercialization. We are eager to start implementing the results of this partnership in the gigafactories which we are currently working on."

About Nanoramic

Nanoramic® Laboratories is an industry-leading energy storage and advanced materials company that has developed an innovative electrode technology, Neocarbonix® at the Core. Nanoramic is commercializing this technology to transform energy storage for electric vehicles: increasing energy density and longevity, while reducing costs. Founded in 2009 out of MIT, Nanoramic is the exclusive designer, manufacturer, and licenser of Neocarbonix® electrodes and FastCap® Ultracapacitors. See www.nanoramic.com.

About ABEE

Avesta Battery & Energy Engineering (ABEE) is a dynamic engineering company specializing in energy storage technologies for automotive and stationary applications. Headquartered in Brussels, Belgium, ABEE intends to build two European gigafactories by 2026 and is supported by several global OEMs and government institutions. See https://abeegroup.com/.

