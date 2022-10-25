Stride Consumer Partners Invests in Patrick Ta Beauty

BOSTON, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stride Consumer Partners LLC ("Stride"), a growth-equity investment firm focused on passion brands in consumer products and services, announced today a minority investment in Patrick Ta Beauty, the namesake beauty brand from world-renowned makeup artist to celebrities Patrick Ta.

In 2019, Patrick, established product specialist Rima Minasyan, and seasoned entrepreneur Avo Minasyan, brought to life Patrick Ta Beauty. An innovative and incomparable luxury cosmetics line, Patrick Ta Beauty takes pride in creating revolutionary products rooted in the vision to make anyone and everyone who wears the product feel confident and beautiful. The brand's accomplishments can be attributed to the team's synergy and unique combination of expertise – Patrick's insider artistry knowledge, Rima's expertise in product intel and Avo's proven entrepreneurial success.

"At the core of our approach is a passion for partnering with talented management teams," said Steve Berg, Partner at Stride Consumer Partners. "Patrick Ta Beauty's tremendous growth is a testament to Patrick, Rima and Avo's accomplishments in capturing consumers' hearts with its compelling brand story paired with an innovative, quality product offering. We are excited to play a role in Patrick Ta Beauty's next successful chapter."

With its visionary founding team and exclusive partnership with Sephora in the U.S., Patrick Ta Beauty has quickly built a loyal following, especially among Gen Z and Millennials who are looking to professionals for beauty insights and advice. Today, Patrick Ta Beauty is looking to the next phase of growth that will continue to move the brand's inspirational vision forward.

The investment from Stride Consumer Partners will fuel the brand's growth by driving awareness for Patrick Ta beauty, supporting the brand's portfolio and distribution expansion at Sephora as well as the build out of the team.

"With the support of all the women in my life, I was empowered to become my authentic self and find my place in the makeup world. When I co-founded Patrick Ta Beauty, I did so with the vision of inspiring others to find the same confidence," said Patrick. "Every person deserves to feel beautiful in their own skin. Stride is not only providing funding to grow the brand but is helping deliver our vision of confidence and beauty."

"Beyond Stride's incredible track record and deep experience in beauty, we saw an immediate alignment with our vision of becoming the leading makeup brand empowering consumers in a meaningful way," said Avo.

"Our goal when bringing Patrick Ta Beauty to life was not only to create revolutionary cosmetics products that were the highest quality but also inspire our consumers to feel their most confident while wearing them," said Rima. "We're grateful to have found a partner in Stride, who shares our core beliefs and will be working in sync to grow our vision."

"Patrick, Rima and Avo are visionary founders that have thoughtfully built a brand that quickly gained a passionate and very loyal consumer base," said Nicole Fourgoux, Operating Partner at Stride Consumer Partners. "There is already a lot of momentum behind the Patrick Ta Beauty brand, and we are incredibly honored to work alongside the team to capture the many growth opportunities ahead."

Lincoln International served as the exclusive financial advisor to Patrick Ta Beauty. Ropes & Gray served as the exclusive legal advisor to Stride Consumer Partners, and Buchalter served as the exclusive legal advisor to Patrick Ta Beauty.

About Stride Consumer Partners:

Stride is a private equity firm that specializes in partnering with talented and dynamic founders, entrepreneurs, and business leaders to build the next generation of great consumer brands. Founded by a passionate group of experienced investor-operators, Stride's unique approach brings together a fully integrated team of successful investors working alongside seasoned operators to assist high-growth and disruptive consumer products and services businesses to hit their stride. Together, Stride supports its partners on their journey as they take decisive steps toward delivering on their vision. Within consumer, the firm focuses on the following areas of expertise: beauty & personal care, food and beverage, active lifestyle and multi-unit consumer services.

The Stride team has had the pleasure of working side-by-side with the founders and teams of Brew Dr., The Bruery, Chomps, drybar, Essentia, First Aid Beauty, Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams, MacKenzie-Childs, Simms Fishing Products, Skinfix, Tatcha, Truewerk, TRX, Urban Decay and Yasso.

For more information, please visit Stride Consumer Partners website.

About Patrick Ta Beauty:

Patrick Ta Beauty was founded in 2019 by renowned makeup artist Patrick Ta, established product specialist, Rima Minasyan and seasoned entrepreneur Avo Minasyan. Patrick Ta Beauty's goal has always been to make others feel great in their own skin and to give them versatile products that can create any look.

For more information, please visit Patrick Ta .

