Award-Winning Oregon Internet Service Provider Announces Fastest Residential Speeds to Date While Growing into New Markets

Hunter Communications announces 2.5G/2.5G internet, nearly twice as fast as other area ISPs

MEDFORD, Ore., Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Hunter Communications announces its fastest internet speed to date, 2.5G/2.5G. This offering makes Hunter the only service provider in its territory to offer fiber-to-the-home internet speeds this high.

Hunter Communications announces its fastest internet speed to date, 2.5G/2.5G. This offering makes Hunter the only service provider in its territory to offer fiber-to-the-home internet speeds this high. (PRNewswire)

The capabilities that 2.5G symmetrical speeds offer are crucial to future progress. Modern advancements like the metaverse, smart homes, and gaming will rely on this kind of technology for years to come. Outside of Hunter's offering, the next fastest option in its service territory is half the speed.

"The industry has seen an uptick in the use of gaming applications and smart home devices, making these speeds critical for Oregonians," said Michael Wynschenk, CEO, Hunter Communications. "We chose to invest in this infrastructure – nearly doubling the speeds of our competitors – to ensure we are on the right side of future progress and advancements. We are excited to see what can be accomplished in the Oregon communities that now have access to these high speeds."

To compliment this work, Hunter is focusing on expanding into new markets to give more communities access to modern technology. Most recently, Hunter expanded into the Eugene/Springfield market, and is on track to offer fiber-optic internet to 5,000 homes by the end of 2022, with significant market growth plans in 2023.

"Eugene/Springfield is in great need of reliable high-speed internet, with speeds that meet current and future demands," said Stephen Parac, Eugene General Manager, Hunter Communications. "Our community is a hub for so many activities and brings in people from all over the world, so it's imperative that Lane County has the infrastructure to support these demands. From world-renowned track meets to A-list concerts and thousands of college students, Hunter is working to ensure Eugene/Springfield remains on the cutting edge of technology."

Following recent growth and success in downtown Eugene, Hunter will also continue to expand its commercial services into the surrounding areas.

The 2.5G/2.5G residential offer is $149.99/month plus an installation charge. Customers receive price for life, no contract, and a free router. To learn more about this and other offers, visit Hunterfiber.com.

About Hunter Communications

Hunter Communications provides ultra-high-speed fiber optic broadband internet, data and voice services to business and residential customers in communities throughout Oregon and northern California. With multi-Gig speeds, no data caps, and competitive pricing, Hunter's 2,000+mile fiber network is nationally recognized for performance and reliability. BroadbandNow recognized Hunter with four 2020 Internet Service Provider Awards, including for fastest business internet speeds in Oregon and among the top 10 nationwide. In 2022, PC Magazine recognized Hunter as one of the top internet service providers for gamers in the Northwest.

Founded in 1992, Hunter is headquartered in Medford, Oregon where the company established a legacy of service excellence and commitment to local communities. Hunter Communications was acquired in 2020 by Grain Management, LLC. Additional information is available at Hunterfiber.com .

Hunter Communications delivers reliable internet and phone services to businesses and homes in Southern Oregon and Northern California. (PRNewsfoto/Hunter Communications) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hunter Communications