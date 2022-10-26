ELITE PHYSICAL THERAPY OPENS OUTPATIENT CLINIC IN PURVIS, MISS.

At 176 Shelby Speights Drive, Suite 2

PURVIS, Miss., Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Elite Physical Therapy opened an outpatient clinic today at 176 Shelby Speights Drive, Suite 2.

The clinic is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday. To schedule an appointment, call 601-231-3100 or visit myelitept.com.

The clinic offers in-clinic and telehealth options for outpatient orthopedic physical therapy, including manual therapy, injury prevention, return to performance, total joint replacement, concussion management and vestibular rehabilitation programs.

Clinic director Joyce Smith earned a bachelor's degree in kinesiology from the University of Southern Mississippi and a doctor of physical therapy degree from William Carey University.

Smith is certified in dry needling and vestibular physical therapy and has completed continuing education in comprehensive spinal, upper extremity and lower extremity thrust manipulation.

Part of the Upstream Rehabilitation family of clinical care, Elite also has clinics in Hattiesburg and Petal and more than 30 overall in Mississippi.

Elite offers 24-hour access to care and works with all insurance types.

