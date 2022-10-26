SHAPED BY AIR TO BE INSTALLED IN ICA MIAMI'S SCULPTURE GARDEN, ILLUMINATING LEXUS AND REDDY'S COMMITMENT TO SUSTAINABILITY, HIGH-QUALITY CRAFTSMANSHIP AND HUMAN-CENTRIC DESIGN

PLANO, Texas, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Lexus announced a new partnership with renowned museum Institute of Contemporary Art, Miami (ICA Miami) and acclaimed artist and architect Suchi Reddy, founder of Reddymade Architecture and Design, to present an installation in the museum's Sculpture Garden in late November and early December in conjunction with Miami Art & Design Week.

LEXUS PARTNERS WITH ICA MIAMI AND SUCHI REDDY TO PRESENT NEW INSTALLATION DURING MIAMI ART & DESIGN WEEK 2022 (PRNewswire)

Inspired by the idea of the Lexus Electrified Sport being "shaped by air," Reddy's installation—her first public project in Miami—celebrates the brand's commitment to human-centered, carbon-neutral and impeccably-crafted design. The installation will envision the vehicle as shaped by mist and light while illustrating its harmony with its environment.

Since 2005, Lexus has been at the forefront of pioneering electrification in the luxury market. With the introduction of their next-generation Electrified Sport, Lexus continues to push the boundaries of technology and craft with an unwavering commitment to sustainability and a consideration for the evolving needs of transportation and lifestyles worldwide. Bringing its fifth immersive installation to Miami during Art & Design Week, this year's cultural partnership centers on the Electrified Sport, highlighting the full potential of electrification.

"We are thrilled to enter this new partnership with ICA Miami and bring a public installation by Suchi Reddy to Miami. With its world-class reputation, ICA Miami is the perfect setting for this collaboration, and I look forward to experiencing how Suchi will illuminate our shared values of human-centric and future-focused design in her sculpture," commented Brian Bolain, Lexus' global head of marketing. "The Electrified Sport concept propels Lexus into the future and this installation will embody that spirit from the perspective of an inspiring designer."

"ICA Miami is committed to reducing our climate footprint by adapting best practices for sustainability. This includes implementing carbon offsets for major exhibitions and partnering with organizations that are working towards carbon neutrality. We are delighted to align with organizations equally committed to a carbon neutral future, Lexus and Reddymade, in providing a platform for innovative and sustainable work by Suchi Reddy," said Alex Gartenfeld, ICA Miami's Artistic Director.

Born in Chennai, India, and based in New York, artist and architect Suchi Reddy has an award-winning design practice recognized globally for its human-centric approach to design. She founded Reddymade in 2002 to address the economic, social, environmental and cultural impacts of design on both the user and the planet. Neuroaesthetics, the study of how the brain responds to the design of one's surroundings, guides her practice, and her design ethos, "form follows feeling," demonstrates her conviction that good design, calibrated carefully to the human, positively influences wellbeing, creativity,and productivity. Her ICA Miami installation will respond formally to the elegant design of the Electrified Sport vehicle, instilling the environmental values shared between Reddy and Lexus.

"Lexus' long commitment to the arts, to excellence in craftsmanship, and particularly their dedication to the Takumi masters on their team has been a great source of inspiration to me," said Suchi Reddy in a statement. "Their environmental mission through electrification of the fleet reflects responsible leadership and I am honored to interpret their ethos this year in our installation at the ICA in Miami during Art and Design Week. Our collaboration will blur the boundaries between art and design, and continue their tradition of always being committed to the best idea."

Throughout Miami Art & Design week, Lexus will also host Lexus Art Series: Art and Innovation talks with Whitewall, a program of intimate discussions and talks between Lexus ambassadors and industry leaders across the art and design worlds, returning for its seventh year. Additional information will be provided in November.

ABOUT SUCHI REDDY AND REDDYMADE ARCHITECTURE AND DESIGN

Since its inception in 2002, Reddymade Architecture and Design has been lauded for its formal experimentation, its imaginative use of color, and passion for innovative materials. Based in New York, the firm's practice spans the fields of architecture, design, installation art and sculpture. Its diverse portfolio of projects includes public installations, adaptive reuse of historic buildings, large-scale commercial spaces and residential projects—from single family homes to micro-apartments and prefab architecture.

Its founder, Suchi Reddy, is the 2022 Walton Critic at the Catholic University of America School of Architecture. In 2019, she was appointed the Plym Distinguished Professor at the University of Illinois School of Architecture, Champaign–Urbana, where her work focused on contemporary architectural experience through the lens of neuroaesthetics, neurophenomenology and sensory design. Reddy has presented and lectured on the firm's work at numerous venues including The Salk Institute for the Academy of Neuroscience for Architecture's annual conference, the University of Illinois and the University of Wisconsin. She sits on the board of the Design Trust for Public Space, Storefront for Art and Architecture and Madame Architect; and she is a member of the Dean's Board of Advisors at Detroit Mercy School of Architecture + Community Development.

Recent projects include the first flagship Google retail space in New York, which is rated LEED Platinum and celebrates the act of humanizing technology; an interactive artificial and light sculpture, entitled "me+you" installed in the rotunda of the Smithsonian's Arts & Industries Building in Washington, D.C. and powered by Amazon Web Services; "A Space For Being," a collaborative installation with Google, the International Arts + Minds Lab at Johns Hopkins University and Muuto, which measured the impacts of neuroaesthetic design principles; and a sensory healing room designed to improve recovery times for patients with disorders of consciousness.

Upcoming projects include the lobbies and 40,000 sf of amenities at The Estates at Acqualina, a luxury residential complex in Sunny Isles, Florida; the Young Women's Freedom Center HQ, which supports system-impacted young to heal and live empowered lives; and a collaboration with Johns Hopkins University for a Resilience and Stress Recovery Center.

Reddymade has received numerous awards for design excellence, including being recognized by the American Institute of Architects and NYCxDesign. Regularly featured in print and online media, the work of Reddymade actively contributes to a social and cultural discourse that explores how neuroaesthetics and designing for wellbeing positively impacts all people.

ABOUT INSTITUTE OF CONTEMPORARY ART, MIAMI

The Institute of Contemporary Art, Miami (ICA Miami) is dedicated to promoting continuous experimentation in contemporary art, advancing new scholarship and fostering the exchange of art and ideas throughout the Miami region and internationally. Through an energetic calendar of exhibitions and programs, and its collection, ICA Miami provides an important international platform for the work of local, emerging, and under-recognized artists, and advances the public appreciation and understanding of the most innovative art of our time. Launched in 2014, ICA Miami opened its new permanent home in Miami's Design District on December 1, 2017. The museum's central location positions it as a cultural anchor within the community and enhances its role in developing cultural literacy throughout the Miami region. The museum offers free admission, providing audiences with open, public access to artistic excellence year round.

The Institute of Contemporary Art, Miami is located at 61 NE 41st Street, Miami, Florida 33137. For more information, visit www.icamiami.org or follow the museum on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook and explore the ICA Channel for inside looks at ICA Miami exhibitions and the practices of the most exciting artists working today.

ABOUT LEXUS

Lexus launched in 1989 with a flagship sedan and a guest experience that helped define the premium automotive industry. In 1998, Lexus introduced the luxury crossover category with the launch of the Lexus RX. The luxury hybrid sales leader, Lexus delivered the world's first luxury hybrid and has since sold over 2.33 million hybrid vehicles including HEVs, PHEVs, and BEVs. (As of the end of August 2022.)

A global luxury automotive brand with an unwavering commitment to bold, uncompromising design, exceptional craftsmanship, and exhilarating performance, Lexus has developed its lineup to meet the needs of the next generation of global luxury guests and is currently available in over 90 countries/regions worldwide.

Lexus associates/team members across the world are dedicated to crafting amazing experiences that are uniquely Lexus, and that excite and change the world.

