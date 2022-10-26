OneTrust Wins 2022 Tech Cares Award

TrustRadius Recognizes OneTrust for DE&I Community Pledge Initiative



ATLANTA, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OneTrust, the market-defining leader for trust intelligence, has been recognized by TrustRadius with a 2022 Tech Cares Award for its 2021 Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DE&I) Community Pledge Project.

OneTrust (PRNewswire)

Last year, OneTrust announced four grants of $25,000 each to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metro Atlanta, Black Girls CODE, Inspiredu, and The Felix Project as part of the OneTrust DE&I Council Community pledge. The donations followed a June 2020 commitment to donate $100,000 to organizations that align with OneTrust's impact goals. OneTrust's DE&I Council selected the four recipients based on value alignment, project impact, and scope.

"OneTrust recognizes the importance of giving back to the communities we operate in, staying true to our word, and following through with action," said Kim Rivera, Chief Legal and Business Affairs Officer at OneTrust. "We believe that doing good for people and the planet is ultimately good for business too. We're proud TrustRadius has recognized our philanthropic work, alongside an impressive list of B2B tech companies."

"OneTrust has earned a 2022 Tech Cares award for demonstrating a substantial commitment to corporate social responsibility," said Megan Headley, VP of Research at TrustRadius. "OneTrust was founded to help companies demonstrate a positive impact on people and the planet. They live these values themselves by partnering with several local charities and building a diverse and inclusive culture."

The TrustRadius Tech Cares Award honors B2B technology companies that demonstrate impactful corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives in one of the following categories: volunteerism, diversity, equity, and inclusion programs, charitable donations and fundraising, support for in-office and remote employees, or environmental sustainability initiatives. All nominations were thoroughly vetted by the TrustRadius research team, and supporting proof was provided by the nominated.

About OneTrust

As society redefines risk and opportunity, OneTrust empowers tomorrow's leaders to succeed through trust and impact with the Trust Intelligence Platform. The market-defining Trust Intelligence Platform from OneTrust connects privacy, GRC, ethics, and ESG teams, data, and processes, so all companies can collaborate seamlessly and put trust at the center of their operations and culture by unlocking their value and potential to thrive by doing what's good for people and the planet.

Learn more at OneTrust.com.

Media Contact

Ainslee Shea

+1 (‪404) 855-0803

media@onetrust.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE OneTrust