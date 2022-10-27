Insmed Ranks No. 1 on Science's 2022 Top Biopharma Employers List

--Insmed Leads Science Top Employers List for Second Year in a Row--

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Insmed Incorporated (Nasdaq: INSM), a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases, today announced that it has earned the highest ranking in Science's 2022 Top Employers Survey. The annual survey polls employees in biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and related industries to determine the 20 best employers, as well as their driving characteristics.

"Receiving the top spot in Science's annual survey for two years in a row is a tremendous honor," said Will Lewis, Chair and Chief Executive Officer of Insmed. "This recognition is a testament to the culture we have built, as well as the importance that we place on science and research. As we strive to achieve our ambitious goals for the future, I am grateful to our employees around the world for their passion, creativity, and dedication to patients."

The 2022 survey results were based on more than 6,200 responses from individuals across North America (63%), Europe (15%), Asia/Pacific Rim (17%), and other locations (5%). The highest-ranking companies on this year's list stood out in the areas of innovative leadership, respect for employees, and social responsibility. Following Insmed, the top five companies this year included Alnylam, Regeneron, Incyte, and Syngenta Group.

"In today's hyper-competitive employment market, the demand for top talent is greater than ever," said Nicole Schaeffer, Chief People Strategy Officer of Insmed. "I am proud that our continued focus on fostering a collaborative, inclusive, and values-driven culture sets us apart as a company where the brightest minds choose to spend their careers."

"It is an honor to work alongside our immensely talented Research team," said Eugene Sullivan, M.D., Chief Product Strategy Officer of Insmed. "Today, we are pursuing some of the most innovative and cutting-edge technologies in the field of biopharmaceutical research, and I have never been more excited about where we are headed."

The complete feature and company rankings can be accessed here. To learn more about Insmed's culture and explore opportunities to join our team, please visit https://insmed.com/culture/careers/.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed's first commercial product is a first-in-disease therapy approved in the United States, Europe, and Japan to treat a chronic, debilitating lung disease. The Company is also progressing a robust pipeline of investigational therapies targeting areas of serious unmet need, including neutrophil-mediated inflammatory diseases and rare pulmonary disorders. Insmed is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey, with a footprint across Europe and in Japan. For more information, visit www.insmed.com.

