Qualified Remodeler Magazine Ranks Kitchen Magic in Top Echelon of Remodelers in Nationwide List

Of the various remodeling and service companies on the list, Kitchen Magic ranked #1 for kitchen specialty remodeling.

NAZARETH, Pa., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualified Remodeler Magazine named Kitchen Magic to its 2022 Top 500 List of most qualified remodelers. Family-owned and operated since 1979, this is the 19th year Kitchen Magic, a Lehigh Valley-based kitchen remodeling firm has achieved premier status by the influential industry publication.

The magazine ranked Kitchen Magic at No. 78 on their Top 500 List of the most qualified remodelers in the nation. In addition, Kitchen Magic is the first specialty kitchen remodeling firm listed, based on revenue and performance.

President of Kitchen Magic, Brett Bacho, stated, "We are proud of these accolades; it tells us that we know how to pivot, particularly post-pandemic, an unprecedented time for home improvement companies." Bacho added, "We continue to make the right decisions and maintain our core values."

A Year in the Industry

Patrick O'Toole, Editor & Owner, in " Riding the Wave ," Qualified Remodeler, August 2022 issue, penned that the Top 500 remodelers were able to capitalize on strong demand "despite persistent labor and supply chain issues."

Indeed, complexities due to the pandemic challenged even the most experienced remodeling firms, O'Toole wrote. But, he continued, "The big are getting bigger at an increasing rate. From 2020 to 2021, remodeling revenues for the Top 500 grew a whopping 23.6 percent while the broader industry grew fast, but at a 7-percent to 9-percent clip."

What the Future Holds

In the future, market fundamentals will remain solid despite hints of a recession. With a large inventory of existing homes, favorable demographics, and the continued trend for employees to work from home, the remodeling sector is fit to ride the wave, summed the trade publication.

In 2022, remodeling's most prominent firms will command higher prices and ultimately drive higher margins. However, remodeling is inherently a local, person-to-person business, which will not change soon, O'Toole noted in their August issue.

About Qualified Remodeler's Top 500

All winners are chosen as a 2022 Top 500 remodeler by the magazine's editorial staff for meeting a set of criteria, which included: installed remodeling dollar volume, total years in business, industry association memberships, industry certifications, industry awards, and community service.

Read more about Qualified Remodeler Top 500 https://www.qualifiedremodeler.com/riding-the-wave/

ABOUT KITCHEN MAGIC

Kitchen Magic is a kitchen remodeling company with headquarters and manufacturing facilities in Nazareth, PA. Kitchen Magic has been family-owned and operated since 1979. Kitchen Magic has transformed nearly 60,000 kitchens using an exclusive cabinet refacing process. Today, Kitchen Magic serves CT, NJ, NY and PA, Kitchen Magic has been recognized by Qualified Remodeler as #1 in kitchen remodeling nationwide 9 times, is an 11-time Angie's List Super Service Award winner, an 11-time Best of Houzz winner for service & design, and an 8-time winner of The Morning Call's Top Workplace Award.

To learn more about Kitchen Magic, visit www.kitchenmagic.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram , Twitter , and Pinterest .

Media contact: Linda Fennessy

Linda.fennessy@kitchenmagic.com

800.237.0799 x4155

SOURCE Kitchen Magic, Inc.