SilverSneakers Continues to Pave the Way for Fitness Accessibility and Positive Health Outcomes for Older Adults

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SilverSneakers® by Tivity Health®, the nation's leading fitness program for older adults, will continue to anticipate and meet members' needs in 2023 by providing access to world class fitness programs and services. For 30 years, SilverSneakers has strived to stay one step ahead of the physical activity, social and mental enrichment needs of older adults by providing innovative fitness and well-being. In 2023, SilverSneakers will be the only senior fitness program to offer Apple Fitness+, the award-winning fitness subscription service designed to be welcoming to all and help users live a healthier day, to members in participating health plans.

As the leader in fitness programming, SilverSneakers will expand in-person and virtual health and well-being options in 2023. SilverSneakers offers a network of up to 22,000 fitness locations, and exclusive holistic mental enrichment, physical fitness and healthy living programming to support overall health and provide members with opportunities for vital social connection.

"For 30 years SilverSneakers has been ahead of the curve in supporting older adult health and well-being with innovative programs and a welcoming community of members," said Richard Ashworth, president and CEO, Tivity Health. "The needs and preferences of our diverse population of members are always changing. It is our passion and commitment to encourage and support them on their path to better health. In 2023, this means access to physical fitness, social connection and mental enrichment opportunities that fit their lifestyle – from the gym to virtual classes, we make healthy aging easy, accessible and impactful on total health."

SilverSneakers will offer members and health plan partners a broad range of physical activity, mental enrichment and social engagement opportunities in 2023:

Apple Fitness+ -- With an Apple Fitness+ subscription, SilverSneakers members in participating health plans will have access to over 3,000 workouts and meditations including programs to get started or go after a goal, and engaging audio experiences like Time to Walk and Time to Run to motivate users to get moving outside. SilverSneakers is the only senior fitness program that will offer Apple Fitness+ in January through select Medicare Advantage plans.

In-Person and Virtual Fitness – SilverSneakers offers health plans a network of up to 22,000 fitness locations, along with community-based options such as community centers and parks. In addition, members can participate in live, instructor-led and on-demand virtual classes in a variety of lengths and formats, and use the SilverSneakers ® GO mobile app, to enable them to be active wherever and whenever they choose to work out. 2023 offerings will also include programming to support older adults with common chronic conditions such as arthritis and diabetes and adaptive programming for those with disabilities.

Mental Enrichment – SilverSneakers will continue to offer members in participating health plans virtual learning opportunities on a wide range of topics. Members will also have access to exclusive healthy lifestyle content on topics such as nutrition, sleep, meditation and falls prevention.

Social Connection – In addition to the relationships fostered through in-person participation in SilverSneakers classes, members in participating health plans will have access to Stitch, an in-person and online companionship community. Stitch offers opportunities for older adults to connect with peers who have similar interests, with activities in their communities and online.

SilverSneakers is the nation's leading fitness program for older adults available in all 50 states to more than 18 million eligible members. It is offered through approximately 70 Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement and group retiree plans at no additional cost to members. To learn more or check eligibility, visit www.silversneakers.com.

