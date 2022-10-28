Coldwell Banker Raises More Than Half Million Dollars After Another Year of Partnership with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®

Coldwell Banker supports the St. Jude mission to Finding cures. Saving children®

MADISON, N.J., Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC, an Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS) brand, continues to support St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®️, once again raising more than half a million dollars to exceed its goal for the second consecutive year. Established in 2020, the CB Supports St. Jude partnership invites Coldwell Banker-affiliated agents to donate to St. Jude who provides lifesaving treatment and care for children suffering from cancer and other life-threatening illnesses.

(PRNewsfoto/Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC) (PRNewswire)

Making a Difference

Coldwell Banker Collins-Maury affiliated agent Nancy Huddleston has gone above and beyond the call of duty, becoming the number one agent in donations to CB Supports St. Jude. Her accomplishments serve as a shining example of the Gen Blue values of dedication, commitment and philanthropy, and she has been instrumental in helping Coldwell Banker and St. Jude give hope to so many families and children.

Coldwell Banker also welcomed Paula Head, Sr. Director for Patient Family Outreach, ALSAC / St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, at the Gen Blue Experience®, where she shared her story detailing her daughter's battle with childhood cancer as a St. Jude patient. After losing her daughter to cancer, she quit her job to work for St. Jude now serving as an advocate representing St. Jude patients and their families.

During an onsite fundraiser at Gen Blue, Coldwell Banker CEO M. Ryan Gorman challenged the network to raise an additional $10,000. In the course of a few minutes, the network raised an incredible $111,164 for St. Jude.

Coldwell Banker also announced that it will be extending its commitment to the CB Supports St. Jude partnership into 2023, allowing Coldwell Banker affiliated agents to continue to make a donation for every home sale or purchase they complete, to ensure that no family will be burdened with expenses from treatment, travel, housing, or food as they fight to bring their children home.

CLICK TO TWEET:

QUOTES:

"I have always had a special place in my heart for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Many years ago, my parents and I were eating dinner right next to the St. Jude founder Danny Thomas at the Peabody Hotel, and had the wonderful opportunity to meet him and personally thank him for all he did to begin St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. He truly was a very humble man with so much determination and faith. Fast forward to a few years ago when we found out that we were going to work with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital as a Coldwell Banker charity partner, I was thrilled to be able to be a small part of helping this awesome hospital."

- Nancy Huddleston, Realtor, Coldwell Banker Collins-Maury

"Coldwell Banker's mission is to help people find their way home. By supporting the St. Jude mission, we are following through with that commitment by helping them provide comfort and support for families in an effort the bring their children back home. We are elated to be celebrating another successful year of fundraising for St. Jude!"

- M. Ryan Gorman, President and CEO, Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC

About Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC

Powered by its network of over 100,000 affiliated sales professionals in approximately 2,200 offices across 40 countries and territories, the Coldwell Banker® organization is a leading provider of full-service residential and commercial real estate brokerage services. The Coldwell Banker brand prides itself on its history of expertise, honesty and an empowering culture of excellence since its beginnings in 1906. Coldwell Banker Real Estate is committed to providing its network of sales professionals with the tools and insights needed to excel in today's marketplace and is known for its bold leadership and dedication to driving the industry forward. The brand was named among the 2022 Women's Choice Award® Most Recommended brands for customer experience and overall quality. Blue is bold and the integrity and values of Coldwell Banker give the Gen Blue network an unbeatable edge. Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC fully supports the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act. Each office is independently owned and operated. To join Coldwell Banker Real Estate and unlock the possibilities of Gen Blue®, please visit www.coldwellbanker.com/join.

About St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to more than 80 percent since the hospital opened more than 50 years ago. St. Jude won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude freely shares the discoveries it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live. Visit St. Jude Inspire to discover powerful St. Jude stories of hope, strength, love and kindness. Join the St. Jude mission by visiting stjude.org, liking St. Jude on Facebook, following St. Jude on Twitter, Instagram and TikTok, and subscribing to its YouTube channel.

Media Inquiries: Athena Snow Rebecca Sefter Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC G&S for Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC 973.407.5590 212.697.2600 Athena.Snow@coldwellbanker.com RSefter@gscommunications.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC