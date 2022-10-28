Katten Recognized by Leadership Council on Legal Diversity as 2022 Top Performer and Compass Award Winner

CHICAGO, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Katten announced today that the firm has been named a Top Performer and Compass Award winner by the Leadership Council on Legal Diversity (LCLD), recognizing law firms and corporations that have shown a strong commitment to building more diverse organizations and a more inclusive legal profession.

"Both distinctions reflect Katten's strong partnership with LCLD and longstanding dedication to further promote diversity in the legal field," said Chief Diversity Partner Leslie Minier. "We believe that representation matters, which is why we've pledged to take actionable steps toward offering greater opportunities for our diverse talent to develop, grow and advance in their careers."

This marks the 10th year Katten has received the Top Performer recognition for being among the organizations in the top 20 percent for participation in LCLD programs and activities. The Compass Award, which Katten has received every year since its inception in 2018, recognizes individuals and organizations that fulfill participation requirements across LCLD's programs in a single calendar year:

Attendance at the LCLD Annual Membership Meeting and/or Leadership Summit and/or submission of a Leader's Pledge.

Participation in the LCLD Fellows and Pathfinder programs, which focus on foundational leadership skills, career development strategies, mentoring and networking opportunities.

Participation in an LCLD pipeline program (the 1L Scholars program or the Success in Law School Mentoring Program), through which organizations provide law students with summer internships and serve as mentors.

LCLD is one of the nation's leading organizations promoting diversity and consists of more than 430 corporate chief legal officers and law firm managing partners—the leadership of the profession—who have dedicated themselves to creating a truly diverse US legal profession.

