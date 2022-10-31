Buzzer Expands Sports Portfolio with the Addition of Men's Tennis in Partnership with ATP Media

Mobile Platform Will Offer Short-Form Live Tennis Content as Part of New Agreement with ATP Media

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Buzzer, the mobile platform for short-form live sports, announced today a new agreement with ATP Media (the global sales, broadcast production & distribution arm of the ATP Tour) to distribute short form live match content, expanding Buzzer's portfolio of sports available on the platform. The partnership will allow fans to seamlessly discover and access short-form tennis content, underscoring Buzzer's commitment to serving varying fan interests, complementing growing sports industry models and driving net new fans and value for partners.

Commencing with the Rolex Paris Masters this week, short form live look ins from ATP Masters 1000s, ATP 500 and ATP 250 matches will be available on Buzzer for purchase instantaneously through secure and easy micropayments, so fans never miss the next break point, tiebreak, or epic third set comeback. Buzzer will identify, notify and provide short-form access to the best moments in tennis, personalized based on each fan's preferences, giving them the unprecedented opportunity to buy only those moments they want to watch while broadening their purchasing and viewing options.

"We're thrilled to bring the ATP to Buzzer during an especially exciting time in the tennis world," says Andrew Barge, Chief Business Officer of Buzzer. "Our mission — delivering the best live moments in sports to fans, no matter where they are — aligns perfectly with men's tennis, where tournaments happen all over the world and in different windows throughout the day. We can't wait to test and learn alongside ATP Media, while delivering revenue and a younger, incremental audience in the process."

"This partnership with such an exciting and innovative platform represents another step towards better understanding and serving our fans," says Mark Webster (ATP Media CEO). "Buzzer has a young and engaged user base and we look forward to seeing how Buzzer will continue to grow its unique offerings in the U.S. and beyond."

ATP Media is the latest partnership for Buzzer, joining NBA League Pass, WNBA League Pass, DAZN and FanDuel. Additional partnerships will be announced in the coming months as Buzzer continues to build products that deepen the fan experience and expand as a multi-sport, aggregated platform.

Buzzer is currently available for download on iOS in the App Store and Android in the Google Play Store. The platform recently completed a redesign for both iOS and Android apps that allows for further personalization and discovery, so fans never miss a moment. The redesign features a new interactive timeline and curated feed with notable storylines and news surrounding interesting games, teams, players, and bets.

About Buzzer

Buzzer is a new notification-driven mobile platform for short-form live sports personalized for fans. Founded in 2020 by Bo Han, Buzzer simplifies the discovery and viewing experience of live sports in a short-form live format, providing curated and personalized access to live sports on mobile so fans never have to miss the most exciting moments. Buzzer further enhances the fan experience with its multi-channel daily newsletter, Buzzer Beats, a one-stop digest to find why, when and how to watch live games.

Headquartered in New York, Buzzer believes in hiring the best talent and is committed to fairness and inclusion. Buzzer administers an annual mentorship program focused on cultivating a community of industry leaders across sport, technology, and media paired with mentees from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) as part of its broader Strive Initiative.

To learn more, download Buzzer on iOS in the App Store and Android in the Google Play Store, visit www.buzzer.com

About ATP Media

ATP Media is the global sales, broadcast production and distribution arm of the ATP Tour. Formed in 1999 ATP Media provides the centralised exploitation and host broadcast production for worldwide television and digital broadcast rights across the ATP Tour.

