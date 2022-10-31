InventHelp Inventor Develops Game Detection System for Hunters (CSK-229)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to provide hunters with an early warning or detection system that would alert him to game that was approaching his area," said an inventor, from Walterboro, S.C., "so I invented the BUCK ALERT. My design would help to prevent a hunter from becoming startled or reacting in a way that may scare the animal."



The invention provides an effective way to warn a hunter when game is approaching his area. In doing so, it ensures that the hunter is prepared. As a result, it allows a sportsman time to access and load his weapon and it could enhance safety. The invention features a user-friendly design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for hunters and outdoor enthusiasts. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Columbia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-CSK-229, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

