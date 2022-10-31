M2JETS ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF THE METAFLY CLUB OFFERING MEMBERSHIP TO FLEET OF PRIVATE JET CHARTERS AND LUXURY HOSPITALITY ACCESS IN PARTNERSHIP WITH HASSAN CHOWDHURY AND RICHIE ROMERO

M2JETS ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF THE METAFLY CLUB OFFERING MEMBERSHIP TO FLEET OF PRIVATE JET CHARTERS AND LUXURY HOSPITALITY ACCESS IN PARTNERSHIP WITH HASSAN CHOWDHURY AND RICHIE ROMERO

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- M2Jets today announced the launch of The Metafly Club, the first luxury charter jet membership program, merging private aviation and luxury hospitality perks, to offer ultimate access to private jet routes and destinations around the globe.

Richie Romero and Hassan Chowdhury (PRNewswire)

The merger of private aviation and luxury hospitality membership brought to you by The Metafly Club.

Real estate and hospitality entrepreneur, Hassan Chowdhury in partnership with Moshe Malamud, founder and chairman of M2Jets, and nightlife and hospitality mogul, Richie Romero has founded the private charter jet brand, which will offer members ultimate access to luxury mid-size and heavy private jets, including fleets of Hawker 800, Falcon 50, Falcon 2000, Falcon 900, Falcon 7X, Challenger 604, Gulfstream IVSP and Gulfstream V. VIP clients will have access to multiple international routes aboard these jets, as well as memberships perks at the hottest clubs, restaurants and private accommodations under The Metafly Club umbrella, including Bouge Villas, Sushi By Bou and Nebula, ensuring ultimate comfort and world-class hospitality service.

Malamud established M2Jets in 2008 as a full-service private aviation company, specializing in private jet sales, management, and charters. The M2Jets clientele is made up of over 300 high-net-worth individuals, including heads of state, hedge fund and family office managers, celebrities, artists, and, musicians. Projections show the global business jets market is expected to grow to $21.02 billion in 2022.

With a dynamic mixture of hospitality in New York City, real estate in Florida, and private aviation worldwide, Hassan Chowdhury has made a meaningful impact on the world of luxury hospitality, travel, and entertainment. In 2022, he founded Bouge Villas, a luxury villa short-term rental company that has a presence in high-end Florida real estate and is expanding the portfolio to include the Hamptons, New York, and Mexico.

With over 25 years of experience in hospitality and marketing, Richie Romero is a nightlife fixture in NYC. Romero founded Clique, a marketing and events company, Jue Lan Club in New York, Sushi by Bou, and in 2022 opened Nebula in Times Square.

Malamud commented, "We are happy to partner with Hassan Chowdhury, who has amassed many successful ventures with his portfolio of luxury lifestyle, elite concierge, and real estate enterprises. We are equally enthusiastic to work with famed restaurateur and nightlife aficionado, Richie Romero, who brings a lifetime of luxury experience with his famed hospitality ventures Nebula and Sushi by Bou. The influence of both these men in the hospitality world is global that will undoubtedly add to the success of The Metafly Club."

Looking forward to 2023, The Metafly Club will launch their NFT membership program and will be the first to merge private aviation and private club membership. As a member of The Metafly Club, each member will receive a digital NFT and access to exclusive deals and raffles for private air transportation on national and international routes. Members will enjoy discounted pricing on jet charters and have premium access to empty leg flights at competitive rates as well as crowdfund among each other to share private jet rides. The first NFT's will launch in Q1 2023 through OpenSea.

For interview opportunities and more information about The Metafly Club membership program, please visit www.metaflyclub.com or email Info@metaflyclub.com.

About M2Jets:

M2Jets owns and operates an extensive fleet of VIP aircraft and has access to a unique base of high-end clientele. The M2Jets team prides itself on delivering the highest level of executive jet services while ensuring their client's safety and security. In addition to their own proprietary fleet, they have developed an extensive database of aircrafts available for charter globally and preferred pricing for all jet customers.

Media Contact:

Denise Finnegan

E: denise@rcourihaycpr.com

T:646.431.7663

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Metafly Club