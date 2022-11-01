American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry Names Dr. Chelsea Fosse as Director of Pediatric Oral Health Research and Policy Center

CHICAGO, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry (AAPD), the recognized authority in children's oral health, today announced the appointment of Dr. Chelsea Fosse as Director of the AAPD Pediatric Oral Health Research and Policy Center (POHRPC).

Established in February 2011, the goal of POHRPC is to inform and advance research and policy to promote optimal oral health care for children. Through the AAPD, POHRPC conducts research studies and policy analysis to further the understanding of practices to improve oral health for all children.

"For nearly 12 years, AAPD's Pediatric Oral Health Research and Policy Center has been the thought leader on children's oral health policy," said AAPD President Dr. Amr M. Moursi. "The addition of Dr. Chelsea Fosse strengthens POHRPC in its effort to advance pediatric oral health care utilizing research and data to positively impact all children."

Dr. Fosse received her dental degree from Rutgers University in 2017 and a Master of Public Health from Columbia University in 2019. She completed her dental public health residency at Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx, NY in 2020 and she is a Diplomate of the American Board of Dental Public Health.

"I am honored to have the opportunity to be a steward of the Pediatric Oral Health Research and Policy Center's agenda of optimizing pediatric oral health," said Dr. Chelsea Fosse. "Access to high quality, evidence-based dental care impacts the overall health, quality of life, and future prosperity of children, families, and communities. I look forward to leading the Center's efforts and working alongside other partners as we together strive for optimal, equitable oral health for all children."

Most recently, Dr. Fosse was a Senior Health Policy Analyst at the American Dental Association Health Policy Institute specializing in health policy analysis for critical policy issues related to Medicaid, Medicare, the Affordable Care Act and other public health issues. She also previously was a Program Manager at the American Academy of Pediatrics where she supported the Division of Children with Special Needs. She has authored numerous publications and been an invited presenter on the topics of oral health and dental care, specifically in the areas of dental care access and coverage for children, adults, and people with disabilities.

For more information on POHRPC developments and initiatives, please visit www.aapd.org/research/policy-center/.

The American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry

The American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry (AAPD) is the recognized authority on children's oral health. As advocates for children's oral health, the AAPD promotes evidence-based policies, best practices, and clinical guidelines; educates and informs policymakers, parents and guardians, and other health care professionals; fosters research; and provides continuing professional education for pediatric dentists and general dentists who treat children. Founded in 1947, the AAPD is a not-for-profit professional membership association representing the specialty of pediatric dentistry. Its 11,000 members provide primary care and comprehensive dental specialty treatments for infants, children, adolescents and individuals with special health care needs. For further information, please visit the AAPD website at www.aapd.org or the AAPD's consumer website at www.mychildrensteeth.org.

