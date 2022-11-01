MAKE LIFE EASY, A LEADING MARKETER OR PRODUCTS FOR HOME AND PERSONAL USE, LAUNCHES THE WALKING PAD

PLANO, Texas, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MAKE LIFE EASY, a leading marketer of products for home and personal use including brands that include LIFESMART, LIFEPRO, eBello Furniture with categories that include Massage Chairs, Kamado Grills, Home and Utility Heaters, Fans, Air Purifiers and a complete line of Lift Chairs and Recliners is introducing the latest innovation in Home Fitness - THE WALKING PAD.

Patented double fold and stow technology reduces the amount of storage space needed when not in use, which makes this an ideal space saving solution for home exercise equipment. Effortlessly move and store against a wall or under the bed, sofa, or desk. The WalkingPad R2 can even be used under a stand desk with the handrail folded down. (PRNewswire)

WalkingPad is known for its patented fold & stow technology, which works well in small spaces at home or in the office.

"This product is very special and is trending just at the right time", said Mike Dolder Founder of the MAKE LIFE EASY Marketing Group. We started in Fitness Products back in 1982 and graduated to strength, cardio and of course treadmills through the 90's. We moved into hot tubs and gradually hit our stride with the categories we now market, but never have we been as excited about a new offering as we are with WALKING PAD. It truly fits our theme MAKE LIFE EASY. The PATENTED DOUBLE FOLD and STOW TECHNOLOGY makes it perfect for urban apartments, young family suburban homes, exercise rooms and the office" said Dolder. "It's not complicated and it's easy to use. If you don't have time for the gym; sit at a desk all day, live in a small space or don't have room for exercise equipment, then it's perfect for you. You can walk or jog under a stand desk or in your living room. No matter the weather, you can now get a year-round workout at your convenience" said Dolder. The WALKING PAD comes with a simple app to track speed, distance and time that can be controlled from your phone or iPad.

"We are already over $100 Million Worldwide. we just started in the USA in January 2022 and we have already sold over $15 million to date. The real debut will be at the CES Show in January 2023, HARDWARE Show in January 2023 and the International Housewares Show in March 2023" said Dolder.

MAKE LIFE EASY is the continuation of the partnership of Mike Dolder and Lauren Brill that began back in the 1980's. Designing, manufacturing, marketing, distributing, and branding home products to specialty retailers, cataloguers, online retailers, and mass merchants in North America.

