Mars Celebrates The Holidays With M&M'S®, Offering Sweet Personalized Gifts For Everyone On Your List

M&M'S launches 2022 Holiday Gift Guide on MMS.com Inspiring Colorful Moments of Everyday Happiness this Holiday Season

NEWARK, N.J., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, M&M'S®, proudly part of Mars, unveiled its 2022 Holiday Gift Guide. Available exclusively on MMS.com, the annual gift guide features an array of personalized gifting options that are festive, fun and full of flavor. Gift givers can easily and thoughtfully customize M&M'S holiday offerings by choosing from over 20 unique M&M'S lentil colors, and including fun, festive messages, various images or even a custom photo on the chocolate candies.

M&M’S 2022 Holiday Gift Guide, exclusively on MMS.com, features an array of colorful and festive fun gifts perfect for everyone on your list. (PRNewswire)

"Mars always inspires moments of everyday happiness, and what better way to spread holiday cheer than with personalized gifts from M&M'S to show someone you care," said Jarid Lukin, Global Sr. Director, M&M'S Digital. "Whether you're celebrating family, friends or co-workers this holiday season, our Holiday Gift Guide on MMS.com has a colorful gift for everyone on your list."

New this year, the MMS.com 2022 Holiday Gift Guide includes personalized celebration themed Gift Jars and Dispensers, a Merry Christmas Gift Box, and Snowflake Gift Jar, among other seasonal favorites:

Gift Jars & Dispensers: Further personalize your custom blend of M&M'S chocolate candies by adding to Further personalize your custom blend of M&M'S chocolate candies by adding to Christmas Hanukkah or Kwanzaa Gift Jars & Dispensers – featuring festive designs perfect to celebrate everyone on your list.

Merry Christmas Gift Box: Requiring no wrapping, this gift is ready-to-go and gives recipients a sweet look into what's inside! A window shows off the custom M&M'S chocolate candies of your choosing and features the iconic Yellow character to help you celebrate the season.

Snowflake Gift Jar: A jar full of holiday fun and stocked with tasty, colorful custom M&M'S chocolate candies topped with a branded lid of your choosing – available in red or silver. This sweet gift makes for a great stocking stuffer or gift for your co-worker. Want to celebrate the entire team? Business gifting ideas are also available on MMS.com, such as the A jar full of holiday fun and stocked with tasty, colorful custom M&M'S chocolate candies topped with a branded lid of your choosing – available in red or silver. This sweet gift makes for a great stocking stuffer or gift for your co-worker. Want to celebrate the entire team? Business gifting ideas are also available on MMS.com, such as the Holiday Business Gift Jar

Perfect for filling candy bowls and decorating cookies, fans can also shop M&M'S latest limited-edition holiday Espresso flavor on MMS.com and at retailers nationwide beginning in November. M&M'S® Espresso Dark Chocolate Candies, the brand's newest seasonal flavor innovation boasts a bold burst of espresso coffee flavor mixed with sweet notes of dark chocolate.

ABOUT MARS, INCORPORATED

For more than a century, Mars, Incorporated has been driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. This idea is at the center of who we have always been as a global, family-owned business. Today, Mars is transforming, innovating and evolving in ways that affirm our commitment to making a positive impact on the world around us

Across our diverse and expanding portfolio of confectionery, food, and petcare products and services, we employ 125,000 dedicated Associates who are all moving in the same direction: forward. With $40 billion in annual sales, we produce some of the world's best-loved brands including DOVE®, EXTRA®, M&M's®, MILKY WAY®, SNICKERS®, TWIX®, ORBIT®, PEDIGREE®, ROYAL CANIN®, SKITTLES®, BEN'S ORIGINAL™, WHISKAS®, COCOAVIA®, and 5™; and take care of half of the world's pets through our nutrition, health and services businesses, including AniCura, Banfield Pet Hospitals™, BluePearl®, Linnaeus, and VCA™.

We know we can only be truly successful if our partners and the communities in which we operate prosper as well. The Mars Five Principles – Quality, Responsibility, Mutuality, Efficiency and Freedom – inspire our Associates to take action every day to help create a world tomorrow in which the planet, its people and pets can thrive. The Mars Compass, inspired by the Economics of Mutuality, is used to measure the company's progress in service of its purpose; The world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today.

For more information about Mars, please visit mars.com. Join us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

