SHELLY LAUNCHES NEW WEBSITE FOR AWARD-WINNING SMART HOME AUTOMATION SOLUTIONS

Shelly's redesigned online shopping experience connects consumers and home automation enthusiasts with cutting-edge, fully customizable technology to easily integrate and automate a modern smart home.

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Shelly, a division of Allterco Robotics, Ltd, announces the launch of their new website for innovative smart home automation solutions: https://www.shelly.cloud. Shelly is committed to delivering superior home automation innovation in high-quality, affordable devices. User-friendly and immersive, the redesigned website invites customers to design their own energy-efficient smart home systems, room-by-room – giving customers flexibility to build a custom home automation network that meets their specific needs.

Shelly Cloud (PRNewswire)

Shelly is committed to delivering superior home automation innovation in high-quality, affordable devices.

The new website provides ease of access to the full suite of Shelly's award-winning home automation devices, including the Shelly Plus 1PM, which received Residential Tech Today's 2022 Innovation Award for energy management. The website now offers a simpler, faster and more intuitive experience for consumers and home automation enthusiasts to shop for Shelly's reliable and innovative devices that modernize and connect their homes.

All Shelly devices can work independently or as part of other home automation platforms, providing modular, step-by-step automation for a fully integrated smart home. Additionally, Shelly devices do not require a hub or separate device to operate; they are managed via the Shelly Cloud app.

"We design all of our devices with the smallest details in mind so that our customers can enjoy the ease of having a fully automated home," said Svetlin Todorov, CEO of Allterco Robotics U.S. "Our new website reflects that same attention to detail and ease that makes accessing Shelly's innovative line of IoT technology simple – empowering homeowners to create a custom automation experience that fits their budget."

With over 6 million devices sold, Shelly has helped its customers monitor and manage energy consumption and realize a fully modern smart home by connecting and automating everything from lighting and blinds, to appliances, irrigation systems and even the garage door.

"At Shelly, listening to our customers is always a top priority – and their feedback was integral in the redesign of our website. Our customers will love the new features of the site that make shopping for Shelly devices as easy as installing and using them," says Todorov.

About Shelly

Shelly is one of the fastest growing IoT brands in the world with devices providing solutions for home and building smart automation. Inspired by our consumers' dream to live calmly and happily, we create our devices with attention to the smallest details. This is possible thanks to a team of young and talented developers devoted to producing easy to set up and use, yet competitive and innovative products. The company has two headquarters – one in Europe and one in the United States. The European office is located in Bulgaria's capital city – Sofia. The United States office opened its doors at the end of 2019 and is located in Las Vegas, Nevada. Shelly devices are available in over 100 markets.

https://www.shelly.cloud

About Allterco Robotics, Ltd.

Allterco JSCo is a technology holding company that stands for innovation through the development, manufacture, and distribution of high-quality IoT products. End users and their needs are always at the heart of development. Allterco was founded in Bulgaria and works with a team of young, talented developers who are dedicated to producing competitive and user-friendly products. The Group consists of 4 subsidiary companies and has offices in Bulgaria, China, the USA and Germany. Allterco's products have already conquered over 100 markets. Allterco JSCo has been listed on the Bulgarian Stock Exchange since December 2016 and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange as of November 2021 where its shares are traded under WKN A2DGX9, ISIN BG1100003166, code A4L

https://allterco.com/

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Shelly Cloud