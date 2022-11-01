Travelex Insurance Services redefines workplace culture with strengths-based approach

OMAHA, Neb., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2016, workplace researchers named workplace culture the most influential factor in employee engagement. By then, businesses had been working to increase employee engagement for several years, with little success.

Around that time, Travelex Insurance Services, an industry-leading travel insurance provider, got a head start in improving workplace culture. An executive vice president at the company learned about CliftonStrengths®, a model that concentrates on identifying and developing employees' strengths. The Travelex EVP asked her direct reports to take the assessment and provide feedback.

Developed by U.S.-based analytics and advisory firm Gallup, Inc., CliftonStrengths identifies 34 core strengths, with insights to each.

"Employees today expect organizations to invest in their development," said Austin Suellentrop, CliftonStrengths Portfolio Manager at Gallup. "Providing employees with focused attention on their strengths is one of the most powerful ways for an organization to engage and connect with team members."

Shannon Lofdahl, President and CEO at Travelex, was the EVP who began using CliftonStrengths with her team in 2016. "We really started examining our culture to recruit millennial talent," Lofdahl said.

Lofdahl took the reins at Travelex in November 2020. By that time, she'd been using the CliftonStrengths model with her team for four years. The following year, Lofdahl piloted CliftonStrengths across the full Travelex leadership team. In 2022, she implemented the model companywide.

Today, Lofdahl describes Travelex as "leading with strengths": Every employee takes the CliftonStrengths assessment and learns their top five signature themes, and Travelex offers on-site strengths coaching and workshops.

"This approach is positive and proactive, and diversity, equity and inclusivity are inherently woven into the program," Lofdahl said. "We focus on what each employee does well and how we can we help them to grow and develop, not just as Travelex team members but as human beings."

