Broadridge Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results

Recurring revenues grew 7%; up 9% constant currency

Diluted EPS was $0.42 and Adjusted EPS was $0.84

Reaffirming Fiscal Year 2023 Guidance including 6 - 9% Recurring revenue growth

constant currency and 7 - 11% Adjusted EPS growth

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) today reported financial results for the first quarter ended September 30, 2022 of its fiscal year 2023. Results compared with the same period last year were as follows:

Summary Financial Results

First Quarter

Dollars in millions, except per share data

2023 2022 Change











Recurring revenues

$806 $750 7 % Constant currency growth - Non-GAAP







9 % Total revenues

$1,283 $1,193 8 %











Operating income

$88 $103 (15 %) Margin



6.8 % 8.7 %













Adjusted Operating income - Non-GAAP

$150 $177 (15 %) Margin - Non-GAAP



11.7 % 14.8 %













Diluted EPS

$0.42 $0.57 (26 %) Adjusted EPS - Non-GAAP

$0.84 $1.07 (21 %)











Closed sales

$29 $30 (2 %)

"Broadridge reported another strong quarter, highlighting the resilience of our business model and the positive long-term trends driving our growth," said Tim Gokey, Broadridge's CEO. "Recurring revenues grew 9% constant currency, powered by new sales, continued strength in investor participation, and the strong performance of our BTCS business. Adjusted EPS of $0.84 was modestly ahead of our expectations in our seasonally small first quarter."

"With a strong start, we are reaffirming our guidance for our fiscal year ending in June 2023, including 6 - 9% Recurring revenue growth constant currency and 7 - 11% Adjusted EPS growth. Driven by the critical role we play powering investing and corporate governance, Broadridge continues to be well-positioned for resilient growth across economic cycles and we are on track to deliver at or above the higher end of our three-year financial objectives."

Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Guidance





FY'23 Guidance Updates / Changes Recurring revenue growth constant currency - Non-GAAP

6 - 9% No Change Adjusted Operating income margin - Non-GAAP

Increase of ~50 bps No Change Adjusted earnings per share growth - Non-GAAP

7 - 11% No Change Closed sales

$270 - $310M No Change

Financial Results for First Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 compared to First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022

Total revenues increased 8% to $1,283 million from $1,193 million in the prior year period.

Operating income was $88 million , a decrease of $16 million, or 15%. Operating income margin decreased to 6.8%, compared to 8.7% for the prior year period, due to lower event-driven revenues, an increase in low-margin distribution revenues, growth investments and other expenses, more than offsetting growth in Recurring revenues and lower amortization expense from acquired intangible assets.

Interest expense, net was $27 million , an increase of $4 million , primarily due to an increase in interest expense from higher borrowing costs, partially offset by savings from the Company's cross-currency swap transaction.

The effective tax rate was 9.0% compared to 14.1% in the prior year period. The decrease in the effective tax rate was driven by the excess tax benefits related to equity compensation and other discrete tax benefits, relative to pre-tax income compared to the prior year period.

Net earnings decreased 25% to $50 million and Adjusted Net earnings decreased 21% to $100 million .

Segment and Other Results for First Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 compared to First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022

Investor Communication Solutions ("ICS")

ICS total revenues were $921 million , an increase of $67 million , or 8%.

ICS earnings before income taxes declined $22 million , or 27% to $60 million as segment operating expenses rose 12%, or $90 million , to $861 million . The earnings benefit from higher Recurring revenue was offset by lower event-driven revenue, higher postage and distribution expenses, and increased costs from prior year investments. Amortization expense from acquired intangibles decreased by $5 million to $15 million in the first quarter of fiscal year 2023. Pre-tax margins decreased to 6.5% from 9.7%.

Global Technology and Operations ("GTO")

GTO Recurring revenues were $363 million , an increase of $23 million , or 7%. The increase was attributable to 10pts of organic growth driven by a combination of Internal Growth and new sales.

Recurring revenue growth constant currency was 10% as changes in foreign currency reduced Recurring revenue growth by 4pts.

GTO earnings before income taxes were $40 million , an increase of $22 million , or 117%. The increase was driven primarily by the $23 million growth in Recurring revenues compared to the prior year period. Pre-tax margins increased to 11.1% from 5.5%. Amortization expense from acquired intangibles decreased by $7 million to $40 million in the first quarter of fiscal year 2023 period due to a combination of the impact of foreign exchange and the run-off of older acquisitions.

Other

Other loss before income tax increased to $45 million from $23 million in the prior year period, primarily due to $8 million of higher general and administrative expenses, $8 million in higher net interest expense and investment losses, and $3 million in Russia -Related Exit Costs.

Change in Foreign Exchange Rates

Beginning with the first quarter of fiscal year 2023, the Company changed reporting for segment revenues, segment earnings (loss) before income taxes, segment amortization of acquired intangibles and purchased intellectual property, and Closed sales to reflect the impact of actual foreign exchange rates applicable to the individual periods presented. The presentation of these metrics for the prior periods has been changed to conform to the current period presentation. Total consolidated revenues and earnings before income taxes were not impacted. For additional information, please see the Company's Form 8-K filed on September 26, 2022.

Earnings Conference Call

An analyst conference call will be held today, November 2, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. ET. A live webcast of the call will be available to the public on a listen-only basis. To listen to the live event and access the slide presentation, visit Broadridge's Investor Relations website at www.broadridge-ir.com prior to the start of the webcast. To listen to the call, investors may also dial 1-877-328-2502 within the United States and international callers may dial 1-412-317-5419. A replay of the webcast will be available and can be accessed in the same manner as the live webcast at the Broadridge Investor Relations site. Through November 9, 2022, the recording will also be available by dialing 1-877-344-7529 within the United States or 1-412-317-0088 for international callers, using passcode 4447835 for either dial-in number.

Explanation and Reconciliation of the Company's Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company's results in this press release are presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP except where otherwise noted. In certain circumstances, results have been presented that are not generally accepted accounting principles measures ("Non-GAAP"). These Non-GAAP measures are Adjusted Operating income, Adjusted Operating income margin, Adjusted Net earnings, Adjusted earnings per share, Free cash flow, and Recurring revenue growth constant currency. These Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as a substitute for, the Company's reported results.

The Company believes our Non-GAAP financial measures help investors understand how management plans, measures and evaluates the Company's business performance. Management believes that Non-GAAP measures provide consistency in its financial reporting and facilitates investors' understanding of the Company's operating results and trends by providing an additional basis for comparison. Management uses these Non-GAAP financial measures to, among other things, evaluate our ongoing operations, and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. In addition, and as a consequence of the importance of these Non-GAAP financial measures in managing our business, the Company's Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors incorporates Non-GAAP financial measures in the evaluation process for determining management compensation.

Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Operating Income Margin, Adjusted Net Earnings and Adjusted Earnings Per Share

These Non-GAAP measures are adjusted to exclude the impact of certain costs, expenses, gains and losses and other specified items the exclusion of which management believes provides insight regarding our ongoing operating performance. Depending on the period presented, these adjusted measures exclude the impact of certain of the following items: (i) Amortization of Acquired Intangibles and Purchased Intellectual Property, (ii) Acquisition and Integration Costs, (iii) Real Estate Realignment and Covid-19 Related Expenses, and (iv) Russia-Related Exit Costs. Amortization of Acquired Intangibles and Purchased Intellectual Property represents non-cash amortization expenses associated with the Company's acquisition activities. Acquisition and Integration Costs represent certain transaction and integration costs associated with the Company's acquisition activities. Real Estate Realignment and Covid-19 Related Expenses are comprised of two major components: Real Estate Realignment Expenses, and Covid-19 Related Expenses. Real Estate Realignment Expenses are expenses associated with the exit of certain of the Company's leased facilities in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, which consist of the impairment of certain right of use assets, leasehold improvements and equipment, as well as other related facility exit expenses directly resulting from, and attributable to, the exit of these leased facilities. Covid-19 Related Expense are direct and incremental expenses incurred by the Company to protect the health and safety of Broadridge associates during the Covid-19 outbreak, including expenses associated with monitoring the temperatures for associates entering our facilities, enhancing the safety of our office environment in preparation for workers to return to Company facilities on a more regular basis, ensuring proper social distancing in our production facilities, personal protective equipment, enhanced cleaning measures in our facilities, and other safety related expenses. Russia-Related Exit Costs are direct and incremental costs associated with the Company's wind down of business activities in Russia in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, including relocation-related expenses of impacted associates.

We exclude Acquisition and Integration Costs, Real Estate Realignment and Covid-19 Related Expenses, and Russia-Related Exit Costs from our Adjusted Operating income (as applicable) and other adjusted earnings measures because excluding such information provides us with an understanding of the results from the primary operations of our business and enhances comparability across fiscal reporting periods, as these items are not reflective of our underlying operations or performance. We also exclude the impact of Amortization of Acquired Intangibles and Purchased Intellectual Property, as these non-cash amounts are significantly impacted by the timing and size of individual acquisitions and do not factor into the Company's capital allocation decisions, management compensation metrics or multi-year objectives. Furthermore, management believes that this adjustment enables better comparison of our results as Amortization of Acquired Intangibles and Purchased Intellectual Property will not recur in future periods once such intangible assets have been fully amortized. Although we exclude Amortization of Acquired Intangibles and Purchased Intellectual Property from our adjusted earnings measures, our management believes that it is important for investors to understand that these intangible assets contribute to revenue generation. Amortization of intangible assets that relate to past acquisitions will recur in future periods until such intangible assets have been fully amortized. Any future acquisitions may result in the amortization of additional intangible assets.

Free Cash Flow

In addition to the Non-GAAP financial measures discussed above, we provide Free cash flow information because we consider Free cash flow to be a liquidity measure that provides useful information to management and investors about the amount of cash generated that could be used for dividends, share repurchases, strategic acquisitions, other investments, as well as debt servicing. Free cash flow is a Non-GAAP financial measure and is defined by the Company as Net cash flows provided by operating activities less Capital expenditures as well as Software purchases and capitalized internal use software.

Recurring revenue growth constant currency



As a multi-national company, we are subject to variability of our reported U.S. dollar results due to changes in foreign currency exchange rates. The exclusion of the impact of foreign currency exchange fluctuations from our Recurring revenue growth, or what we refer to as amounts expressed "on a constant currency basis," is a Non-GAAP measure. We believe that excluding the impact of foreign currency exchange fluctuations from our Recurring revenue growth provides additional information that enables enhanced comparison to prior periods.

Changes in Recurring revenue growth expressed on a constant currency basis are presented excluding the impact of foreign currency exchange fluctuations. To present this information, current period results for entities reporting in currencies other than the U.S. dollar are translated into U.S. dollars at the average exchange rates in effect during the corresponding period of the comparative year, rather than at the actual average exchange rates in effect during the current fiscal year.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings (Unaudited)

In millions, except per share amounts

Three Months Ended

September 30,



2022

2021 Revenues

$ 1,283.3

$ 1,192.9 Operating expenses:







Cost of revenues

990.4

914.1 Selling, general and administrative expenses

205.3

175.5 Total operating expenses

1,195.7

1,089.6 Operating income

87.5

103.3 Interest expense, net

(26.9)

(22.6) Other non-operating expense, net

(5.2)

(2.4) Earnings before income taxes

55.4

78.2 Provision for income taxes

5.0

11.0 Net earnings

$ 50.4

$ 67.2









Basic earnings per share

$ 0.43

$ 0.58 Diluted earnings per share

$ 0.42

$ 0.57









Weighted-average shares outstanding:







Basic

117.5

116.2 Diluted

118.9

118.3



Amounts may not sum due to rounding.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

In millions, except per share amounts



September 30,

2022

June 30,

2022 Assets









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents



$ 227.1

$ 224.7 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of

$6.1 and $6.8, respectively



840.1

946.9 Other current assets



154.9

156.8 Total current assets



1,222.0

1,328.4 Property, plant and equipment, net



145.1

150.9 Goodwill



3,434.0

3,484.9 Intangible assets, net



1,003.3

1,077.1 Deferred client conversion and start-up costs



1,359.8

1,232.3 Other non-current assets



926.5

895.3 Total assets



$ 8,090.6

$ 8,168.8 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity









Current liabilities:









Payables and accrued expenses



$ 816.0

$ 1,114.9 Contract liabilities



175.7

198.5 Total current liabilities



991.7

1,313.4 Long-term debt



4,064.2

3,793.0 Deferred taxes



447.3

446.1 Contract liabilities



213.4

215.8 Other non-current liabilities



470.3

481.5 Total liabilities



6,186.9

6,249.8 Commitments and contingencies









Stockholders' equity:









Preferred stock: Authorized, 25.0 shares; issued and outstanding, none



—

— Common stock, $0.01 par value: Authorized, 650.0 shares; issued,

154.5 and 154.5 shares, respectively; outstanding, 117.7 and 117.3

shares, respectively



1.6

1.6 Additional paid-in capital



1,379.8

1,344.7 Retained earnings



2,789.1

2,824.0 Treasury stock, at cost: 36.8 and 37.2 shares, respectively



(2,017.7)

(2,024.8) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)



(249.2)

(226.3) Total stockholders' equity



1,903.7

1,919.1 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity



$ 8,090.6

$ 8,168.8



Amounts may not sum due to rounding.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

In millions Three Months Ended September 30,

2022

2021 Cash Flows From Operating Activities





Net earnings $ 50.4

$ 67.2 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash flows used in operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization $ 20.7

20.4 Amortization of acquired intangibles and purchased intellectual property 55.9

68.7 Amortization of other assets 32.1

30.9 Stock-based compensation expense 15.6

13.6 Deferred income taxes (9.7)

(3.0) Other 3.5

0.9 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of assets and liabilities acquired:





Current assets and liabilities:





Decrease in Accounts receivable, net 115.6

96.6 Decrease in Other current assets 1.5

1.6 Decrease in Payables and accrued expenses (319.3)

(324.7) Decrease in Contract liabilities (17.1)

(5.8) Non-current assets and liabilities:





Increase in Other non-current assets (167.4)

(119.8) Increase in Other non-current liabilities 13.6

18.1 Net cash flows used in operating activities (204.5)

(135.4) Cash Flows From Investing Activities





Capital expenditures (5.5)

(5.7) Software purchases and capitalized internal use software (8.1)

(10.2) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired —

(13.3) Other investing activities —

(7.1) Net cash flows used in investing activities (13.6)

(36.4) Cash Flows From Financing Activities





Debt proceeds 410.0

380.0 Debt repayments (140.0)

(100.0) Dividends paid (75.0)

(66.8) Purchases of Treasury stock (2.1)

— Proceeds from exercise of stock options 30.2

8.7 Other financing activities (0.3)

(4.9) Net cash flows provided by financing activities 222.8

217.0 Effect of exchange rate changes on Cash and cash equivalents (2.3)

(3.1) Net change in Cash and cash equivalents 2.4

42.2 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 224.7

274.5 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 227.1

$ 316.7



Amounts may not sum due to rounding.

Segment Results (Unaudited)

In millions Three Months Ended September 30,

2022

2021 Revenues

Investor Communication Solutions $ 920.6

$ 853.4 Global Technology and Operations 362.7

339.4 Total $ 1,283.3

$ 1,192.9



Earnings before Income Taxes

Investor Communication Solutions $ 60.0

$ 82.4 Global Technology and Operations 40.3

18.6 Other (44.8)

(22.8) Total $ 55.4

$ 78.2







Pre-tax margins:





Investor Communication Solutions 6.5 %

9.7 % Global Technology and Operations 11.1 %

5.5 %



Amortization of acquired intangibles and purchased intellectual property Investor Communication Solutions $ 15.5

$ 20.9 Global Technology and Operations 40.4

47.8 Total $ 55.9

$ 68.7











Amounts may not sum due to rounding.

Supplemental Reporting Detail - Additional Product Line Reporting (Unaudited)

In millions Three Months Ended September 30,

2022

2021

% Change Investor Communication Solutions









Regulatory $ 170.8

$ 165.4

3 % Data-driven fund solutions 92.5

83.2

11 % Issuer 23.9

20.6

16 % Customer communications 155.9

140.9

11 % Total ICS Recurring revenues 443.1

410.2

8 %











Equity and other 29.5

27.6

7 % Mutual funds 33.2

48.8

(32 %) Total ICS Event-driven revenues 62.7

76.3

(18 %)











Distribution revenues 414.8

367.0

13 %











Total ICS Revenues $ 920.6

$ 853.4

8 %











Global Technology and Operations









Capital markets $ 226.7

$ 208.6

9 % Wealth and investment management 136.0

130.8

4 % Total GTO Recurring revenues 362.7

339.4

7 %











Total Revenues $ 1,283.3

$ 1,192.9

8 %











Revenues by Type









Recurring revenues $ 805.8

$ 749.6

7 % Event-driven revenues 62.7

76.3

(18 %) Distribution revenues 414.8

367.0

13 % Total Revenues $ 1,283.3

$ 1,192.9

8 %



Amounts may not sum due to rounding.

Select Operating Metrics (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

September 30,



In millions 2022

2021

%

Change











Closed sales1 $29.0

$29.7

(2 %)











Record Growth 2









Equity proxy 9 %

39 %



Mutual fund interims 11 %

9 %















Internal Trade Growth3 6 %

2 %















Amounts may not sum due to rounding.





















1Refer to the "Results of Operations" section of Broadridge's Form 10-Q for a description of Closed sales and its calculation.











2Stock record growth and interim record growth measure the estimated annual change in total positions eligible for equity proxy materials and mutual fund and exchange-traded fund interim communications, respectively, for equities and mutual fund position data reported to Broadridge in both the current and prior year periods.











3Represents the estimated change in daily average trade volumes for clients whose contracts are linked to trade volumes and who were on Broadridge's trading platforms in both the current and prior year periods.













Reconciliation of Non-GAAP to GAAP Measures (Unaudited)

In millions, except per share amounts Three Months Ended September 30,

2022

2021 Reconciliation of Adjusted Operating Income

Operating income (GAAP) $ 87.5

$ 103.3 Adjustments:





Amortization of Acquired Intangibles and Purchased Intellectual Property 55.9

68.7 Acquisition and Integration Costs 4.1

2.9 Real Estate Realignment and Covid-19 Related Expenses (a) —

1.8 Russia-Related Exit Costs 2.6

— Adjusted Operating income (Non-GAAP) $ 150.1

$ 176.7 Operating income margin (GAAP) 6.8 %

8.7 % Adjusted Operating income margin (Non-GAAP) 11.7 %

14.8 %







Reconciliation of Adjusted Net earnings

Net earnings (GAAP) $ 50.4

$ 67.2 Adjustments:





Amortization of Acquired Intangibles and Purchased Intellectual Property 55.9

68.7 Acquisition and Integration Costs 4.1

2.9 Real Estate Realignment and Covid-19 Related Expenses (a) —

1.8 Russia-Related Exit Costs 2.6

— Subtotal of adjustments 62.5

73.4 Tax impact of adjustments (c) (13.2)

(14.4) Adjusted Net earnings (Non-GAAP) $ 99.7

$ 126.3







Reconciliation of Adjusted EPS





Diluted earnings per share (GAAP) $ 0.42

$ 0.57 Adjustments:





Amortization of Acquired Intangibles and Purchased Intellectual Property 0.47

0.58 Acquisition and Integration Costs 0.03

0.02 Real Estate Realignment and Covid-19 Related Expenses (b) —

0.02 Russia-Related Exit Costs 0.02

— Subtotal of adjustments 0.53

0.62 Tax impact of adjustments (c) (0.11)

(0.12) Adjusted earnings per share (Non-GAAP) $ 0.84

$ 1.07



(a) Real Estate Realignment and Covid-19 Related Expenses were ($0.1 million) and $1.9 million, respectively, for the three months ended September 30, 2021.

(b) Real Estate Realignment Expenses impacted Adjusted earnings per share by $0.00 for the three months ended September 30, 2021. Covid-19 Related Expenses impacted Adjusted earnings per share by $0.02 for the three months ended September 30, 2021.

(c) Calculated using the GAAP effective tax rate, adjusted to exclude $6.7 million and $4.3 million of excess tax benefits associated with stock-based compensation for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively. For purposes of calculating the Adjusted earnings per share, the same adjustments were made on a per share basis.



Three Months Ended

September 30,

2022

2021 Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow

Net cash flows used in operating activities (GAAP) $ (204.5)

$ (135.4) Capital expenditures and Software purchases and capitalized internal use software (13.6)

(15.9) Free cash flow (Non-GAAP) $ (218.1)

$ (151.4)









Reconciliation of Recurring Revenue Growth Constant Currency









Three Months Ended September 30, 2022







Investor Communications Solutions Regulatory

Data-

Driven

Fund

Solutions

Issuer

Customer

Comms

Total Recurring revenue growth (GAAP) 3 %

11 %

16 %

11 %

8 % Impact of foreign currency exchange — %

2 %

— %

— %

1 % Recurring revenue growth constant currency (Non-GAAP) 4 %

13 %

16 %

11 %

9 %



Three Months Ended September 30, 2022







Global Technology and Operations Capital

Markets

Wealth and

Investment

Management

Total Recurring revenue growth (GAAP) 9 %

4 %

7 % Impact of foreign currency exchange 5 %

2 %

4 % Recurring revenue growth constant currency (Non-GAAP) 14 %

5 %

10 %



Three Months

Ended September

30, 2022



Consolidated Total Recurring revenue growth (GAAP) 7 % Impact of foreign currency exchange 2 % Recurring revenue growth constant currency (Non-GAAP) 9 %



Amounts may not sum due to rounding.

2023 Guidance

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP to GAAP Measures

(Unaudited)



FY23 Recurring revenue growth (a)



Impact of foreign currency exchange

— Recurring revenue growth constant currency - Non-GAAP

6 - 9%





FY23 Adjusted Operating income margin (b)



Operating income margin % - GAAP

Increase of ~ 150 bps Adjusted Operating income margin % - Non-GAAP

Increase of ~ 50 bps





FY23 Adjusted earnings per share growth rate (c)



Diluted earnings per share - GAAP

~13 - 17% growth Adjusted earnings per share - Non-GAAP

7 - 11% growth



(a) The Company is unable to reconcile its forward-looking Recurring revenue growth constant currency fiscal year 2023 guidance without unreasonable efforts because of the uncertainty in the amounts of future foreign currency exchange rates. For the same reason, the Company is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could be material to future results.

(b) Adjusted Operating income margin (Non-GAAP) is adjusted to exclude the projected impact of Amortization of Acquired Intangibles and Purchased Intellectual Property, Acquisition and Integration Costs, and Russia-Related Exit Costs. Fiscal year 2023 Non-GAAP Adjusted Operating income margin guidance estimates excludes approximately $255 million.

(c) Adjusted earnings per share growth (Non-GAAP) is adjusted to exclude the projected impact of Amortization of Acquired Intangibles and Purchased Intellectual Property, Acquisition and Integration Costs, and Russia-Related Exit Costs, and is calculated using diluted shares outstanding. Fiscal year 2023 Non-GAAP Adjusted earnings per share guidance estimates exclude, net of taxes, approximately $1.66 per share.

