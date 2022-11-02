LHC Group announces third quarter 2022 financial results

LAFAYETTE, La., Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LHCG) announced its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.
Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results
- Net service revenue increased 2.0% to $576.9 million.
- Net income attributable to LHC Group's common stockholders was $17.3 million, or $0.56 per diluted share.
- Adjusted net income attributable to LHC Group's common stockholders was $32.6 million, or $1.06 adjusted earnings per diluted share.
- Adjusted EBITDA was $60.3 million.
A reconciliation of all non-GAAP financial results in this release appears on pages 8-9.
In light of the pending acquisition of the Company by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated ("UNH"), LHC Group will not conduct a quarterly earnings call to discuss the third quarter results.
About LHC Group, Inc.
LHC Group, Inc. is a national provider of in-home healthcare services and innovations for communities around the nation, offering quality, value-based healthcare to patients primarily within the comfort and privacy of their home or place of residence. The company's 29,000 employees deliver home health, hospice, home- and community-based services, and facility-based care in 37 states and the District of Columbia – reaching 68 percent of the U.S. population aged 65 and older. Through Imperium Health, the company's ACO management and enablement company, LHC Group helps partners improve both savings and patient outcomes with a value-based approach. As the preferred joint venture partner for more than 400 leading U.S. hospitals and health systems, LHC Group works in cooperation with providers to customize each partnership and reach more patients and families with an effective and efficient model of care.
Forward-looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) regarding, among other things, future events or the future financial performance of the Company, or the timing or anticipated benefits of pending acquisition of the Company by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated. Words such as "anticipate," "expect," "project," "intend," "believe," "will," "estimates," "may," "could," "should" and words and terms of similar substance used in connection with any discussion of future plans, actions or events identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and involve estimates, expectations and projections. Investors are cautioned that all such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and important factors could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to, those discussed and described in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, including those risks described in Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors thereof, and in other reports filed subsequently by us with the Securities and Exchange Commission and, with respect to the pending acquisition of the Company by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated, include, but are not limited to, those discussed in the proxy statement filed by the Company with the SEC on May 17, 2022. All forward-looking statements included in this document are based on information available to us on the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances, except as required by law.
LHC GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
September 30,
December 31,
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash
$ 10,522
$ 9,809
Receivables:
Patient accounts receivable
331,524
348,820
Other receivables
30,217
13,780
Total receivables
361,741
362,600
Prepaid income taxes
19,303
7,531
Prepaid expenses
23,128
28,401
Other current assets
25,687
24,801
Total current assets
440,381
433,142
Property, building and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $110,600 and $98,394, respectively
153,806
153,959
Goodwill
1,750,420
1,748,426
Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $22,865 and $19,152, respectively
395,309
400,002
Operating lease right of use asset
108,975
113,399
Other assets
65,263
46,693
Total assets
$ 2,914,154
$ 2,895,621
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities
$ 108,748
$ 98,118
Salaries, wages, and benefits payable
84,412
100,532
Self-insurance reserves
38,734
33,784
Contract liabilities - deferred revenue
4,840
106,489
Current operating lease payable
36,998
37,630
Amounts due to governmental entities
2,499
5,447
Current liabilities - deferred employer payroll tax
26,790
26,790
Total current liabilities
303,021
408,790
Deferred income taxes
87,661
70,026
Income taxes payable
7,988
7,320
Revolving credit facility
738,000
661,197
Long-term operating lease liabilities
74,992
78,688
Total liabilities
1,211,662
1,226,021
Noncontrolling interest — redeemable
16,978
17,501
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' equity:
LHC Group, Inc. stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock – $0.01 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding
—
—
Common stock — $0.01 par value; 60,000,000 shares authorized; 36,733,790 and 36,549,524 shares issued, and 30,587,735 and 30,634,414 shares outstanding, respectively
367
365
Treasury stock — 6,146,055 and 5,915,110 shares at cost, respectively
(195,447)
(164,790)
Additional paid-in capital
997,115
979,642
Retained earnings
798,372
751,025
Total LHC Group, Inc. stockholders' equity
1,600,407
1,566,242
Noncontrolling interest — non-redeemable
85,107
85,857
Total stockholders' equity
1,685,514
1,652,099
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 2,914,154
$ 2,895,621
LHC GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Three months ended
September 30,
Nine months ended
September 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net service revenue
$ 576,913
$ 565,451
$ 1,724,601
$ 1,636,193
Cost of service revenue (excluding depreciation and amortization)
347,772
343,862
1,052,093
972,006
Gross margin
229,141
221,589
672,508
664,187
General and administrative expenses
189,051
176,444
569,800
506,754
Impairment of intangibles and other
2,059
—
4,130
937
Operating income
38,031
45,145
98,578
156,496
Interest expense
(9,053)
(1,135)
(19,631)
(1,541)
Income before income taxes and noncontrolling interest
28,978
44,010
78,947
154,955
Income tax expense
6,966
10,150
17,014
32,909
Net income
22,012
33,860
61,933
122,046
Less net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
4,703
6,126
14,586
22,010
Net income attributable to LHC Group, Inc.'s common stockholders
$ 17,309
$ 27,734
$ 47,347
$ 100,036
Earnings per share:
Basic
$ 0.57
$ 0.89
$ 1.55
$ 3.21
Diluted
$ 0.56
$ 0.88
$ 1.55
$ 3.18
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
30,565
31,238
30,527
31,205
Diluted
30,706
31,434
30,639
31,422
LHC GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Nine months ended
September 30,
2022
2021
Operating activities:
Net income
$ 61,933
$ 122,046
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization expense
17,483
14,899
Amortization of operating lease right of use asset
30,769
27,526
Stock-based compensation expense
15,290
11,717
Deferred income taxes
17,635
23,356
Loss (gain) on disposal of assets
484
(1,190)
Impairment of intangibles and other
4,130
937
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:
Receivables
(684)
(27,038)
Prepaid expenses
5,273
397
Other assets
(4,208)
(6,368)
Prepaid income taxes
(11,772)
(11,575)
Prepaid taxes
—
(12,509)
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
16,282
6,626
Salaries, wages, and benefits payable
(11,251)
(9,687)
Contract liabilities - deferred revenue
(101,649)
(141,629)
Operating lease liabilities
(30,568)
(27,472)
Income taxes payable
668
(20,819)
Net amounts due to/from governmental entities
223
(833)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
10,038
(51,616)
Investing activities:
Purchases of property, building and equipment
(14,074)
(23,548)
Proceeds from sale of property, building and equipment
—
3,350
Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired
(2,570)
(383,475)
Purchase of intangible assets
(100)
—
Proceeds from sale of an entity
—
1,531
Minority interest investments
(15,250)
(10,100)
Net cash used in investing activities
(31,994)
(412,242)
Financing activities:
Proceeds from line of credit
815,155
544,056
Payments on line of credit
(738,352)
(209,056)
Government stimulus advance
—
(93,257)
Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan
1,840
1,877
Payments on deferred financing fees
—
(2,855)
Payments on repurchasing common stock
(34,565)
—
Noncontrolling interest distributions
(16,346)
(22,187)
Withholding taxes paid on stock-based compensation
(4,630)
(11,594)
Purchase of additional controlling interest
(433)
(2,113)
Sale of noncontrolling interest
—
1,934
Net cash provided by financing activities
22,669
206,805
Change in cash
713
(257,053)
Cash at beginning of period
9,809
286,569
Cash at end of period
$ 10,522
$ 29,516
LHC GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:
Interest paid
$ 18,049
$ 1,532
Income taxes paid
$ 10,701
$ 42,036
Non-Cash Operating Activity:
Operating right of use assets in exchange for lease obligations
$ 28,435
$ 41,776
Reduction to right of use assets and liabilities
$ 2,089
$ 2,746
Non-Cash Investing Activity:
Net working capital adjustment
$ 1,440
$ —
Accrued capital expenditures
$ 126
$ 1,807
LHC GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Three months ended September 30, 2022
Home health
Hospice
Home and
Facility-
HCI
Total
Net service revenue
$ 373,335
$ 103,799
$ 47,978
$ 31,441
$ 20,360
$ 576,913
Cost of service revenue (excluding depreciation and amortization)
217,790
68,951
35,727
22,549
2,755
347,772
General and administrative expenses
126,052
32,384
11,893
12,098
6,624
189,051
Impairment of intangibles and other
—
1,590
469
—
—
2,059
Operating income (loss)
29,493
874
(111)
(3,206)
10,981
38,031
Interest expense
(6,347)
(1,356)
(808)
(362)
(180)
(9,053)
Income (loss) before income taxes and noncontrolling interest
23,146
(482)
(919)
(3,568)
10,801
28,978
Income tax expense (benefit)
5,723
(439)
(165)
(927)
2,774
6,966
Net income (loss)
17,423
(43)
(754)
(2,641)
8,027
22,012
Less net income (loss) attributable to non controlling interests
3,838
1,269
(125)
(439)
160
4,703
Net income (loss) attributable to LHC Group, Inc.'s common stockholder
$ 13,585
$ (1,312)
$ (629)
$ (2,202)
$ 7,867
$ 17,309
Total assets
$ 1,717,209
$ 798,668
$ 238,082
$ 80,223
$ 79,972
$ 2,914,154
LHC GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Three months ended September 30, 2021
Home health
Hospice
Home and
Facility-
HCI
Total
Net service revenue
$ 386,699
$ 82,653
$ 45,800
$ 32,415
$ 17,884
$ 565,451
Cost of service revenue (excluding depreciation and amortization)
230,839
51,631
34,386
23,725
3,281
343,862
General and administrative expenses
126,695
22,548
11,764
11,050
4,387
176,444
Operating income (loss)
29,165
8,474
(350)
(2,360)
10,216
45,145
Interest expense
(811)
(139)
(109)
(54)
(22)
(1,135)
Income (loss) before income taxes and noncontrolling interest
28,354
8,335
(459)
(2,414)
10,194
44,010
Income tax expense (benefit)
6,407
1,874
(99)
(554)
2,522
10,150
Net income (loss)
21,947
6,461
(360)
(1,860)
7,672
33,860
Less net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
5,157
1,085
77
(187)
(6)
6,126
Net income (loss) attributable to LHC Group, Inc.'s common stockholders
$ 16,790
$ 5,376
$ (437)
$ (1,673)
$ 7,678
$ 27,734
Total assets
$ 1,632,670
$ 681,954
$ 239,452
$ 83,276
$ 75,334
$ 2,712,686
LHC GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Nine months ended September 30, 2022
Home health
Hospice
Home and
Facility-
HCI
Total
Net service revenue
$ 1,154,009
$ 308,322
$ 137,036
$ 94,289
$ 30,945
$ 1,724,601
Cost of service revenue (excluding depreciation and amortization)
674,508
202,864
96,470
69,584
8,667
1,052,093
General and administrative expenses
387,482
97,152
35,755
35,737
13,674
569,800
Impairment of intangibles and other
930
2,677
523
—
—
4,130
Operating income (loss)
91,089
5,629
4,288
(11,032)
8,604
98,578
Interest expense
(13,805)
(2,803)
(1,785)
(851)
(387)
(19,631)
Income (loss) before income taxes and noncontrolling interest
77,284
2,826
2,503
(11,883)
8,217
78,947
Income tax expense (benefit)
17,057
(3)
680
(2,849)
2,129
17,014
Net income (loss)
60,227
2,829
1,823
(9,034)
6,088
61,933
Less net income (loss) attributable to non controlling interests
12,758
2,837
(74)
(1,085)
150
14,586
Net income (loss) attributable to LHC Group, Inc.'s common stockholder
$ 47,469
$ (8)
$ 1,897
$ (7,949)
$ 5,938
$ 47,347
LHC GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Nine months ended September 30, 2021
Home health
Hospice
Home and
Facility-
HCI
Total
Net service revenue
$ 1,157,061
$ 209,191
$ 143,332
$ 96,814
$ 29,795
$ 1,636,193
Cost of service revenue (excluding depreciation and amortization)
663,137
129,848
103,941
65,360
9,720
972,006
General and administrative expenses
369,337
58,789
35,216
33,213
10,199
506,754
Impairment of intangibles and other
937
—
—
—
—
937
Operating income (loss)
123,650
20,554
4,175
(1,759)
9,876
156,496
Interest expense
(1,099)
(195)
(143)
(73)
(31)
(1,541)
Income (loss) before income taxes and noncontrolling interest
122,551
20,359
4,032
(1,832)
9,845
154,955
Income tax expense (benefit)
26,003
4,221
889
(649)
2,445
32,909
Net income (loss)
96,548
16,138
3,143
(1,183)
7,400
122,046
Less net income (loss) attributable to non controlling interests
17,506
3,308
441
792
(37)
22,010
Net income (loss) attributable to LHC Group, Inc.'s common stockholder
$ 79,042
$ 12,830
$ 2,702
$ (1,975)
$ 7,437
$ 100,036
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO LHC GROUP, INC.
Three Months Ended
Nine Months
Ended
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net income attributable to LHC Group, Inc.'s common stockholders
$
17,309
$
27,734
$
47,347
$
100,036
Add (net of tax):
Acquisition, de novo and legal expenses (1)
4,244
6,875
14,034
10,352
Closures/relocations/consolidations (2)
3,970
369
9,112
1,548
COVID-19 impact:
PPE, supplies and other expenses (3)
—
10,290
—
27,141
ERP implementation (4)
1,360
498
5,498
1,226
Cost improvement initiatives (5)
3,621
—
13,825
—
Cost report and contract settlements (6)
2,063
—
6,026
—
Hurricane Ida (7)
—
844
—
844
Gain on sale of asset (8)
—
(951)
—
(951)
Adjusted net income attributable to LHC Group, Inc.'s common stockholders
$
32,567
$
45,659
$
95,842
$
140,196
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED NET INCOME
Three Months Ended
Nine Months
Ended
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net income attributable to LHC Group, Inc.'s common stockholders
$
0.56
$
0.88
$
1.55
$
3.18
Add (net of tax):
Acquisition, de novo and legal expenses (1)
0.14
0.22
0.46
0.33
Closures/relocations/consolidations (2)
0.13
0.01
0.30
0.05
COVID-19 impact:
PPE, supplies and other expenses (3)
—
0.33
—
0.87
ERP implementation (4)
0.04
0.01
0.17
0.03
Cost improvement initiatives (5)
0.12
—
0.45
—
Cost report and contract settlements (6)
0.07
—
0.20
—
Hurricane Ida (7)
—
0.03
—
0.03
Gain on sale of asset (8)
—
(0.03)
—
(0.03)
Adjusted net income attributable to LHC Group, Inc.'s common stockholders
$
1.06
$
1.45
$
3.13
$
4.46
RECONCILIATION OF EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net income attributable to LHC Group, Inc.'s common stockholders
$
17,309
$
27,734
$
47,347
$
100,036
Add:
Income tax expense
6,966
10,150
17,014
32,909
Interest expense, net
9,053
1,135
19,631
1,541
Depreciation and amortization
5,759
5,358
17,483
14,899
Adjustment items (*)
21,167
24,415
66,304
54,524
Adjusted EBITDA
$
60,254
$
68,792
$
167,779
$
203,909
* Adjustment items (pre-tax):
Acquisition, de novo and legal expenses (1)
5,888
9,364
19,195
14,072
Closures/relocation/consolidations (2)
5,508
502
12,491
2,098
COVID-19 PPE, supplies and other expenses (3)
—
14,016
—
36,835
ERP implementation (4)
1,886
679
7,505
1,665
Cost improvement initiatives (5)
5,023
—
18,888
—
Cost report and contract settlements (6)
2,862
—
8,225
—
Hurricane Ida (7)
—
1,150
—
1,150
Gain on sale of asset (8)
—
(1,296)
—
(1,296)
Total adjustments
$
21,167
$
24,415
$
66,304
$
54,524
- Expenses and other costs associated with recently announced or completed acquisitions, de novos and the pending acquisition by UnitedHealth Group. ($5.9 million pre-tax in the three months ended September 30, 2022 and $19.2 million pre-tax in the nine months ended September 30, 2022; $9.4 million and $14.1 million pre-tax in the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, respectively).
- Loss on the sale of an asset and other expenses associated with a closure or consolidation, including impairment ($5.5 million pre-tax in the three months ended September 30, 2022 and $12.5 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2022; $0.5 million and $2.1 million pre-tax in the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, respectively).
- COVID-19 related expenses for purchases of personal protective equipment (PPE), supplies and wage adjustments (No adjustments were made in the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2022; $14.0 million and $36.8 million pre-tax in the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, respectively).
- Expenses and other costs associated with the implementation of an Enterprise Resource Planning software ($1.9 million pre-tax in the three months ended September 30, 2022 and $7.5 million pre-tax in the nine months ended September 30, 2022; $0.7 million and $1.7 million pre-tax in the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, respectively).
- Expenses associated with cost improvement initiatives implemented in the first three quarters of 2022, which consisted of contract terminations and general and administrative cost reductions ($5.0 million pre-tax in the three months ended September 30, 2022 and $18.9 million pre-tax in the nine months ended September 30, 2022).
- Expenses associated with a 2004 cost report settlement along with other contract settlements ($1.2 million pre-tax in the three months ended September 30, 2022 and $8.2 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2022).
- Direct recovery costs associated with Hurricane Ida ($1.2 million pre-tax in the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021).
- As of December 31, 2020, the Company's assets held for sale was $1.9 million, which consisted of one hospice facility in Knoxville, Tennessee. The Company sold the property during the third quarter of 2021 for $3.2 million.
