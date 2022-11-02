Mercari Makes Secondhand Shopping Even More Accessible This Holiday Season

The online marketplace unveils its biggest sales ever to help Americans earn more and save more

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercari, the online marketplace that connects millions of people across the U.S. to shop and sell items that are no longer being used, today announced a series of promotions to make secondhand shopping an even better option this holiday season. As inflation remains top of mind for consumers this year, Mercari is offering holiday shoppers a more affordable, sustainable, and thoughtful approach to gifting with more deals and deeper discounts than ever before.

Secondhand shopping is becoming a mainstream option for many Americans: nearly one-third of holiday gift spend is expected to be for pre-owned items, according to Mercari's latest shopper data. Recipients are embracing their secondhand gifts, too. In fact, the same research revealed that 60 percent of consumers have previously gifted a pre-owned item and of those gifters, 90 percent felt the recipient loved or liked it.

List, Earn, Save



American households are sitting on an estimated $580 billion worth of products they're no longer using (the equivalent of $4,517 per household), according to Mercari's Reuse Report . Selling these unused items is a great way to declutter and pass on quality items to others – all while earning extra cash for holiday shopping.

To help Americans earn more and save more this holiday season, Mercari is hosting a holiday listing event, offering coupons to new and existing customers who list items for sale between November 6 through November 13:

By listing 2-4 items, users will earn a $5 off $50+ coupon

With 5-9 listings, customers will land a $10 off $50+ coupon

Users who list 10+ items will score big with a $20 off $50+ coupon

Buy Some, Gift Some



As macroeconomic factors continue to play a role in holiday purchasing decisions, Mercari's season of deals has budget-friendly options across a wide assortment of items. From vintage finds to this year's hottest sold out toys, shopping secondhand is a convenient way to discover one-of-a-kind gifts.

To encourage new shoppers to choose secondhand gifts for themselves and for loved ones, Mercari is announcing its biggest offer to date. Beginning Black Friday, new Mercari registrants will receive 10 percent off their first purchase of $10+ sitewide between November 25 and November 27. What's more—these new shoppers will also qualify for 30 percent off a second purchase of $30+ made within 7 days, making Cyber Weekend the perfect time to buy and gift secondhand treasures to friends and family.

A Dozen More Deals

Extending the holiday savings into December, Mercari is kicking off the month with its annual 12 Days of Gifting—a treasure hunt full of surprise offers and mystery deals to unlock additional savings on some of the season's most sought-after gifts. From December 1 through December 12, shoppers who log on to the Mercari app or Mercari.com will find daily offers such as free shipping or limited-time coupons for savings of up to $30 off in a surprise category.





For those in search of some gifting inspiration, Mercari has launched several gift guides to help shoppers find the perfect pre-loved presents for anyone on their list.

For complete coupon and promotion details and more information, visit mercari.com .

