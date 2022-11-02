MetroPlusHealth Opens Enrollment to City Employees For its Gold Health Plan

Events are planned throughout November that honor City employees and showcase MetroPlusHealth's low-cost, gold standard plan

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MetroPlusHealth , New York City's high-quality and affordable health plan, today announced the start of the open enrollment period for its Gold Health Plan, exclusively for all New York City (NYC) employees, non-Medicare eligible retirees, their spouses or qualified domestic partners, and eligible dependents. The Gold Plan provides comprehensive benefits with a $0 employee premium with the basic plan, $0 deductibles, and $0 co-insurance. All NYC employees and eligible retirees can sign up for the Gold Plan during the open enrollment period, ending November 30th.

According to a recent study by SHRM1, 88 percent of the U.S. employees surveyed ranked health care as the most important benefit to them. "Now more than ever, health care is at the forefront of every New Yorker's mind. Our City is faced with the aftermath of the pandemic and difficulties include worsened conditions due to delayed treatments, rising costs, and long COVID," says Dr. Talya Schwartz, President & CEO of MetroPlusHealth. "Access to quality, affordable, comprehensive care is part of our ongoing effort to meet the demands of our ever-changing City and provide a gold standard of care for the employees who make our City run smoothly."

MetroPlusHealth's extensive network of 34,000 doctors and offices across the five boroughs provides members with various options for care and coverage for their unique needs. Through a single point of entry, the MetroPlusHealth Gold Plan provides high-quality benefits and care management at no cost to the employee, which includes but is not limited to the following:

$0 employee premium with basic plan

$0 deductibles

$0 co-insurance

$0 dietitian visits for qualifying members to receive free nutritional guidance with 26 visits with a dietitian expert per year

FREE 24/7 virtual access to doctors and therapists

Low-cost optional prescription drug rider is available

Fitness reimbursements – up to $1000 per year!

Reimbursement of up to $300 per year for participating in a weight loss program

MetroPlusHealth is also the first commercial insurance provider to offer free dietitian visits in the country. The expanded offer would allow City workers and eligible family members in the Plan to receive free nutritional guidance with 26 visits with a dietitian expert per year. The program is currently available for Gold members with medical issues like diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, and high cholesterol, and with this expansion, almost 20,000 current members will be eligible. The benefit also covers dietitian services as prevention: healthier diets reduce the incidence of diabetes and heart disease. Nutrition is not a one-size-fits-all solution, which is why a personalized plan from expert dietitian advice is essential.

"City workers are the lifeblood of our great City, and as MetroPlusHealth continues to grow, we are so proud to be providing a plan option that is customizable, affordable, and reflective of what the hard-working people of New York need in a health care plan. In particular, the Gold plan for City workers understands that health care goes beyond annual visits with mental and nutritional care, which can improve quality of life for the diverse and inspiring individuals that work and live in NYC," said Roger Milliner, Chief Growth Officer.

MetroPlusHealth will kick off open enrollment month with a "Gold" celebration with NYC Health + Hospitals employees at their headquarters at 50 Water Street in lower Manhattan on Thursday, November 10. Throughout November, MetroPlusHealth will host the following events celebrating City employees and their families.

Upcoming Gold Experiences:

NYC Health + Hospitals/ Elmhurst – Thursday, November 3, 2022

NYC Health + Hospitals/ Woodhull - Monday, November 7, 2022

NYC Health + Hospitals/South Brooklyn Health – Wednesday, November 9, 2022

NYC Health + Hospitals/Metropolitan – Tuesday, November 15, 2022

NYC Health +Hospitals/Lincoln – Friday, November 18, 2022

NYC Health Hospitals/Gotham/Belvis – Monday, November 21, 2022

NYC Health + Hospitals/Gotham/ Gouverneur – Tuesday, November 22, 2022

NYC Health + Hospitals/Gotham/Morrisana – Wednesday, November 23, 2022

NYC Health + Hospitals/Gotham/ East New York – Monday, November 28, 2022

Those who enroll during this period will be covered by the MetroPlusHealth Gold Plan beginning January 1, 2023. For those interested in MetroPlusHealth Gold, please call 1-855-809-4073 or visit us at the Virtual Office to find a representative. To learn more about MetroPlusHealth and its initiatives, visit www.metroplus.org/gold .

About MetroPlusHealth

Since 1985, MetroPlusHealth has helped the people of New York City get quality health care at little to no cost. MetroPlusHealth is the plan of choice for over 689,500 New Yorkers, and its commercial and government-sponsored plans meet the needs of individuals, families, and workforces. The MetroPlusHealth staff speaks more than 40 languages and is as diverse as the great City it serves. MetroPlusHealth is part of NYC Health + Hospitals, the nation's largest public health system. For more information, visit metroplus.org. Join the conversation on social media at @metroplushealth.

1 Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) Employee Benefits survey of 3,129 U.S. adults from Jan. 11 to Feb. 28, 2022.

