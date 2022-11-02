Miller Lite Taps into the Holiday Spirit with New Gift Collection and Christmas Tree Keg Stands for Beer Lovers

'Tis Miller Time with new knitwear, bigger Beernaments and a new way to drink Miller Lite straight from your evergreen tree.

CHICAGO, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As family and friends gather this holiday season, Miller Lite has you covered with the perfect gifts to put under any beer lover's tree. Miller Lite's new holiday collection features everything from cozy beer-inspired knitwear and festive can-holder ornaments to the world's first Holiday Tree Keg Stand, so you can drink draft Miller Lite straight from your evergreen tree.

Nothing brings Christmas cheer like a great-tasting beer, and this year, Miller Lite is bringing you the taste that can be tapped straight from your tree with the Miller Lite Christmas Tree Keg Stand, perfect for keeping your tree fresh and beer cold. (PRNewswire)

Back by popular demand, Miller Lite has updated its signature knitwear line with new seasonal designs along with its second batch of decorative can-holding tree ornaments, better known as Beernaments. Now supporting 12 oz cans of beer, Beernaments fit snugly around Miller Lite cans and ship in sets of six for sharing (with your 21+ friends). Once enjoyed, Beernaments can be hung on Christmas trees for all to behold by simply using the tab and a hook.

But that's not all. Miller Lite is also releasing the Christmas Tree Keg Stand, the ultimate way to enjoy the original great-tasting light pilsner beer this season.

Perfect for keeping your tree fresh and beer cold, the Christmas Tree Keg Stand is a fully-functioning tree stand designed to fit perfectly around a quarter barrel keg of Miller Lite. Great for gatherings with friends and family, the limited-edition Christmas Tree Keg Stand is compatible with up to a five-foot tree and will be available for purchase in limited quantities while supplies last.

"This season there's truly no better gift to leave under a beer lover's tree than the tree stand itself!" said Sofia Colucci, Global VP of Miller family of brands. "Last year, we decorated the tree with Beernaments and this year, we're literally putting the gift of Miller Time right under the tree with the Christmas Tree Keg Stand."

On November 10th at 9am CT, drinkers can buy knitwear, Beernaments and the Christmas Tree Keg Stand at treekegstand.com for $49.99, while supplies last. The tree and Miller Lite keg are not included with purchase. To purchase knitwear and beernaments, visit shop.millerlite.com. For more information, follow Miller Lite on Instagram , Facebook and Twitter.

About Miller Brewing Company

Miller Brewing Company was founded in 1855 by Frederick J. Miller when he purchased the Plank Road Brewery in Milwaukee, a city he chose as the best place for a brewery given its access to great water. Miller Lite, the original great-tasting light pilsner beer, (MillerLite.com, Facebook.com/MillerLite, @MillerLite on Twitter, YouTube.com/MillerLite) was introduced nationally in 1975 and is among the top-five selling beers in the United States. The brewery's oldest enduring beer is Miller High Life (MillerHighLife.com, Facebook.com/MillerHighLife, @MillerHighLife on Twitter). Known as the Champagne of Beers, it was introduced in 1903 and still is brewed with the same yeast strain that Miller carried in his pocket from Germany. Miller Genuine Draft (MGD.com, Facebook.com/MillerGenuineDraft, @Miller_Global on Twitter), introduced in 1986, is the original cold-filtered, packaged draft beer. Miller Brewing Company is part of the North America business unit of Molson Coors Beverage Company. Learn more at MolsonCoors.com, at Facebook.com/Molsoncoors or Instagram and Twitter with @MolsonCoors.

