Rosslyn BID President Featured in 2022 Washington Business Journal Power 100

Mary-Claire Burick listed alongside the most influential and impactful business leaders in Greater Washington

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Washington Business Journal recently released its annual Power 100 list , highlighting area leaders who have made significant strides in strengthening their communities. Included in this year's list is Rosslyn Business Improvement District (BID) President Mary-Claire Burick , who for nearly a decade has led efforts that helped evolve Rosslyn from a successful commercial district into a vibrant community. Rosslyn has become a key economic hub in Northern Virginia, and is a gateway to the best of the Washington, D.C. region.

Honorees are chosen not for the size or revenue of their organization, but rather for the way they are able to leverage their network to have real impact on the communities and people they serve.

"It is a privilege to be recognized in this year's Power 100. This list includes incredible changemakers who are shaping our nation's capital, and I'm honored to be included alongside them," said Burick. "I am proud to lead a team that's making a measurable difference. I believe that strong cities start with strong BIDs, and I look forward to continuing to foster Rosslyn's growth as one of the best places for people to live, work and invest."

Burick is a well-known leader in the D.C. area who has been recognized at both the local and national level for her creativity and innovation in place management. Last month, she was also named a Board member of the International Downtown Association , demonstrating her impact in the local area and beyond.

Under Burick's leadership, the Rosslyn BID convenes key stakeholders - including local business leaders and property owners, as well as partnering with Arlington County - to create a place where prominent companies, like Nestlé, Microsoft, Deloitte, and Accenture's cyber fusion center, want to be. The BID continues to bolster amenities like food halls, fitness studios, farmer's markets, and green spaces to support the 30,000 employees and 15,000 residents who call Rosslyn home.

To view the full list of this year's Power 100, visit: https://www.bizjournals.com/washington/news/2022/10/17/washington-business-journal-power-100-2022.html

About Rosslyn Business Improvement District

The Rosslyn Business Improvement District provides high-quality, customer-oriented services designed to define, enhance, and continually improve Rosslyn for those who work, live, visit, and do business here. As a resourceful and collaborative organization, we work in partnership with our key stakeholders and Arlington County to create a welcoming, creative, thriving environment that supports Rosslyn's residents and a wide range of business types, from innovative start-ups to established Fortune 500 companies and international associations. We take an active leadership role in all that we do, serving as a collaborator, community builder, and agent of positive change. For more information, please visit www.rosslynva.org .

About Washington Business Journal

Washington Business Journal is one of the top news organizations for the Washington, D.C. area by featuring local business news about the DMV and providing tools to help businesses grow, network, and hire. For more information, please visit https://www.bizjournals.com/washington/

