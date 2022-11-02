THE ZENITH X GETS A "2" AND IS NOW ANSI TYPE II CERTIFIED

CHIUDUNO, Italy, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KASK, the premium designer and manufacturer of head protection announces the introduction of the Zenith X2 – an ANSI TYPE II compliant safety helmet. Making slight modifications to the popular Zenith X helmet, introduced a little over a year ago, enabled KASK to achieve additional safety standards. While the Zenith X2 still retains certifications for the ANSI Type I and EN 12492 clauses it has always met, KASK made an adjustment to the Zenith X to comply with the ANSI Type II requirements. The Zenith X helmet gained acceptance in the market quickly for its quality, comfort, and ability to easily accept safety accessories that address the needs of varying working environments. Because of this, KASK felt it was the ideal platform when developing an ANSI Type II compliant safety helmet for the U.S. market. The result was a slight modification to the internal structure – and everything else about the helmet remains the same – from the outer-shell to accessory integration.

"This has been in the works for some time," stated Fabio Cardarelli, CEO of KASK America. "Our first goal was to get our Chicago manufacturing facility operational, which we did earlier this year, and this is a great achievement to happen so quickly after that."

KASK will manufacture the Zenith X2 for the U.S. market and has begun production in their Chicago facility. KASK will be taking pre-orders for the Zenith X2 in November with the plan for delivery before the end of the year.

"We believe the switch from the Zenith X to the Zenith X2, will have the best benefit for our customer," continued Alex Dabelstein, VP of Sales KASK Safety. "There is essentially zero learning curve, and no risk as the product has proven itself in the market across all types of applications globally. "

