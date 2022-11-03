Dallas' Law Offices of Brad Jackson Ranked Among Nation's Best Law Firms for Business Disputes, Commercial Litigation

DALLAS, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The publishers of U.S. News & World Report and The Best Lawyers in America are recognizing Dallas' The Law Offices of Brad Jackson on the 2023 Best Law Firms list for the firm's work in lawsuits involving businesses. Earlier this year, Mr. Jackson and firm attorney Cheryl Mann were named in the 2023 edition of The Best Lawyers in America based on their wins for clients in significant business lawsuits.

This marks the eighth year in a row that The Law Offices of Brad Jackson has earned selection among the country's leading business litigation firms. The exhaustive research behind the exclusive annual list is based on nominations from other attorneys who handle the same types of lawsuits, a survey of law firms from across the U.S., and a series of in-depth interviews with firms' clients and individuals familiar with the honorees' work.

The Law Offices of Brad Jackson represents businesses and individuals from various industries in all types of civil lawsuits with a focus on business law. The firm's victories include cases involving fraudulent transfer claims, contract disputes, product defects, property disputes, fraud and breach of contract allegations, and partnership dissolutions.

Experienced attorney Brad Jackson founded the firm more than 30 years ago, and he is among a select group of lawyers who are Board Certified in Civil Trial Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization.

