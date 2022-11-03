SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Weiss Law Reminds LFG, ECOM, LOTZ, and RCOR Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and

would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning

this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.

Weiss Law

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York, NY 10007

(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771

stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE: LFG)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE: LFG) in connection with the proposed acquisition of LFG by BP p.l.c. (NYSE: BP). Under the terms of the merger agreement, LFG shareholders will receive $26.00 in cash for each share of LFG common stock owned. If you own LFG shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/lfg

ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE: ECOM)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE: ECOM) in connection with the proposed acquisition of ECOM by CommerceHub. Under the terms of the merger agreement ECOM shareholders will receive $23.10 in cash for each share of ECOM common stock owned. If you own ECOM shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/ecom

CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOTZ)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOTZ), in connection with the proposed merger of LOTZ with Shift Technologies, Inc. ("Shift"). Pursuant to the merger agreement, LOTZ shareholders will receive 0.692158 shares of Shift common stock for each share of LOTZ common stock. If you own LOTZ shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/lotz

Renovacor, Inc. (NYSE: RCOR)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Renovacor, Inc. (NYSE: RCOR), in connection with the proposed acquisition of RCOR by Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Rocket Pharmaceuticals"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, RCOR shareholders will receive 0.1676 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals common stock for each RCOR share owned, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $3.03 based upon Rocket Pharmaceuticals' November 1, 2022 closing price of $18.09. If you own RCOR shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/rcor

