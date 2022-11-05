IMPACT 22 Conference Hosts Hundreds of Thought Leaders, Dedicates to Multiple Charities, Announces IMPACT Award Winners and Selects Startup Pitch Challenge Winner

The IMPACT 22 conference aims to net, hundreds of thousands of views of its stream and drew hundreds of in-person participants and sponsors
IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- From Friday, October 7 through Sunday, October 9, hundreds of nationally recognized thought leaders gathered at the Montage Resort, Deer Valley for IMPACT 22.
The IMPACT 22 conference, hosted by the Internet Marketing Association, was designed to spark inspiration and conversation between the most significant marketing minds of our time. This year, it featured a slew of in-person and virtual speakers – including Palmer Luckey, founder of Anduril who spoke about "Metaverse not working, nuclear warfare and speaking up when attacked".
The event benefited four non-profit organizations, including:
- The Literacy Project: an organization that addresses illiteracy at its earliest stage by teaching at-risk second-graders how to read.
- California State Guard Foundation: an organization dedicated to supporting a volunteer emergency response force protecting California and its citizens from wildfires, earthquakes, floods, pandemics, civil unrest, and other disasters, both natural and man-made.
- Operation Underground Railroad: a nonprofit organization involved in the rescue of human trafficking and sex trafficking victims, with a special focus on children, and a wider goal of eliminating sex trafficking worldwide.
- Orange County United Way, Men of the Breakfast: a powerful philanthropic group, providing members with exclusive access to unique experiences in Orange County.
All were invited to attend the conference virtually and learn about a variety of cutting-edge leadership and marketing topics, developed by the over 80 distinguished board members that represent the IMA.
If you missed the opportunity to attend virtually or in person, you can watch the entire conference virtually at https://youtu.be/F-gjUO_rXJQ
The many different speaking events were broken down into six content "peaks" over the course of the weekend. Each of these featured a handful of well-known leaders in marketing and technology, co-hosted by Jeanniey Walden, Chief Innovation and Marketing Officer at Dailypay and Jay Symonds, Head of Home & Sporting Goods Advertising at Amazon.
- Peak 1 - Journalistic Integrity
(Frank Luntz, Mick Mulvaney)
- Peak 2 - Generational Impact
(Maxine Marcus, Nepal Arslan, Nick Vandennieuwenhof, Paul Smith, Roland Hess, Victor Cho, Chris Norton, Dr. Melissa Batchelor)
- Peak 3 - Emerging Technology for Global Good
(Justin Li, David Latona, Lauren Peters, Jeff Volpe, Doug Frederick, Tom Peck, Jim Steele, Nam Nguyen, Tim Shank, Brian Alva, Vince Walden, Don Yahn, Matt Collins, Todd Brockman)
- Peak 4 - Security, Defense, and Proactive Solutions
(Shawn Collins, Joseph Zaki, David Fernandez, Tom Sauer, Adam Coughran, Avi Schiffman, Blake Resnick, Palmer Luckey)
- Peak 5 - Digital Economies, Web3, Blockchain
(Kevin Maloney, Johnney Zhang, Joshua Johnson, Robert Grant, Keith Laska, Maika Isogawa, Liam Grant, Jason Les)
- Peak 6 - Marketing Evolutions
(Andrea Ward, Greg Schneider, Jamie Bradley, Josh Kreitzer, Claudio Ludovisi, Daniel Langer, Joe Megibow)
Additionally, virtual attendees were invited to watch the streamed "Startup Pitch Challenge," which featured a Shark-Tank-style competition between 10 startups, selected from a pool of over 400 entries.
A panel of judges selected a single winner, necoTECH. necoTECH is on a mission to help the infrastructure market transition to a more sustainable future. Through advanced automation of pavement maintenance activities, data-driven decision-making, and innovative new sustainable materials, they're working with industry partners and academic institutions to bring tangible sustainable solutions to market. The company will be receiving $100,000 in marketing support by the IMA.
The Startup Pitch Challenge contestants included:
- Buderflys
- necoTECH
- Objective Ed
- One Health
- Ooli
- OrionOne
- SampleServe
- Tampa Deep Sea Xplorers
- Leisure Project
- Elevate
For in-person sponsors, the weekend boasted an array of special events. The first day featured a gourmet welcome reception and chairman's dinner, followed by two days of culinary experiences, outdoor excursions, networking opportunities, and a private concert featuring The English Beat.
Thought leaders who spoke at IMPACT 22 (virtually and in person) included:
- Palmer Luckey, Anduril
- Jay Symonds, Amazon
- Shawn Collins, Stradling Law
- Jeanniey Walden, DailyPay
- Sinan Kanatsiz, IMA
- Blake Resnick, Brinc Drones
- Joseph Zaki, Loko AI
- David Fernandez, DFNDR
- Frank Luntz, American Political Consultant
- Andrea Ward, VidMob
- Johnney Zhang, USPC
- Justin Chen Li, Helio Genomics
- David Latona, Tompkins Solutions
- Lauren Peters, Salesforce
- Nam Nguyen, Nom Nom Data
- Jeff Volpe, ViewSonic
- Doug Frederick, HealthCues
- Claudio Ludovisi, Pepperdine Graziadio Business School
- Daniel Langer, Pepperdine Graziadio Business School
- Paul Smith, Tangram Interiors
- Paul McGuire, Konex AV
- Reggie Judah, TV Liquidator
- Mick Mulvaney, Former US Representative
- Tom Peck, Sysco
- Tom Sauer, Miramar Health
- Adam Coughran, Safe Kids
- Torrey Ward, HK3
- Vince Walden, Kona AI
- Robert Grant, Ceyeber
- Maika Isogawa, Webacy
- Liam Grant, Integral
- Chris Norton, Marriott International
- Victor Cho, Evite
- Roland Hess, Google
- Keith Laska, High Alpha
- Jim Steele, Salesforce
- Joe Megibow, Bright Cellars
- Tim Shank, Swarts, Manning, & Associates
- Josh Kreitzer, Channel Bakers
- Todd Brockman, PIKU
- Matt Collins, MedLab2020
- Mary-Christine Sungaila, Buchalter Law Firm
- Dr. Melissa Batchelor, The George Washington University's Center for Aging
- Kathy Casdorph, e360
- Nicholas Vandennieuwenhof, New Way Out
- Don Yahn, Cushman & Wakefield
Sponsoring organizations included:
- Miramar Health
- VidMob
- Pepperdine Graziadio Business School
- HealthCues
- Tangram Interiors
- Marriott
- MedLab2020
- Indr
- Montage Hotels
- Sysco
- Built on Vision
- Helio Genomics
- NuAxess
- Nom Nom Data
- Tompkins Solutions
- Original Sprout
- Hardesty, LLC
- LS Carlson Law
- ViewSonic
- DFNDR Armor
- Swarts, Manning & Associates
- Farmers & Merchants
- Konex AV
- Buchalter Law Firm
- Bright Cellars
- Primior / USPC
- KCOMM
- Vet TV / Xperiential
- Salesforce
- Loko Ai
- Boustead Securities
- TV Liquidator
- Delarman
- Learn Capital
- Channel Bakers
- Kona Ai
- e360
- Cushman & Wakefield
- Datanetiix Solutions
- Stradling Law Firm
- Hughes Marino
- Virgin Hotels
- MOON Ultra
- CEYEBER
- Ware Malcomb
- Hawke Media
- Snap
- Rakuten Rewards
- HK3
- + several other added organizations
To cap off the conference, the Internet Marketing Association revealed their annual IMPACT Award winners. The annual IMPACT Awards exemplify best-in-class creativity, expertise and results achieved by the top practitioners of internet marketing and business leaders across every industry. The 2022 winners are:
AI / Ml Innovation of the Year
Kona AI
Best Audience Engagement Strategy
Marriott International
Best B2B App
Built On Vision
Best B2B Bank
Farmers & Merchants Bank
Best Website for Conversion
DailyPay
Best Blog
Pepperdine Graziadio Business School
Best Crypto Investment Platform
iTrustCapital
Best Email Newsletter
Spinnaker Investment Group
Best Integrated Advertising Strategy
Channel Bakers For Jason Markk
Best Non-Profit Campaign
The Literacy Project
Best Podcast
The Portia Project
Best Podcast - Informational
Axiom Learning Solutions
Best SEO Campaign
Wipro - Eridium Digital
Best Supply Chain Solutions Company
Tompkins Solutions
Best Technology Integration Company
Konex AV
Best Use of Instagram
Original Sprout
Best Use of Social Media Analytics
Marriott International
Best Use of Twitter
Rod Carew
Best Use of Video
Tangram Interiors
Best Use of Video – B2B
VidMob
Best Use of Video – Broadcast
TV Liquidator
Business School of the Year
Pepperdine Graziadio Business School
CEO of the Year
Vince Walden
CMO of the Year
Chris Hamaway
Commercial Real Estate Broker of the Year
Hughes Marino
Community Impact Award
California State Guard Foundation
Community Impact Award
Operation Underground Railroad
Consumer Technology Product of the Year
Moon Ultra
Cryptocurrency Startup of the Year
USPC
Data Solutions Company of the Year
Nom Nom Data
Defense Company of the Year
DFNDR
Design & Innovation Impact
Salesforce
Digital Excellence In Distribution
Sysco
Digital Transformation of the Year
INDR
Director / Producer of the Year
Nepal Arslan
Ed Tech Company of the Year
ViewSonic
Entrepreneur of the Year
Joseph Zaki, Loko AI
Fashion Company of the Year
Bree Jacoby
Fastest Growing Company
Miramar Health
Fastest Growing Hospitality Brand
Virgin Hotels
Healthcare Platform of the Year
Healthcues
Healthcare Solution of the Year
MedLab2020
Healthcare Technology of ohe Year
Helio Genomics
IMA Employee of the Year
Shaye Mcclory
IMA Member of the Year
Shawn Collins
Industrial Design Company of the Year
Ware Malcomb
Innovator of the Year
Ceyeber
Insurance Broker of The Year
Keenan
Insurance Innovation Company of The Year
Swarts, Manning & Associates
Internet Marketer of The Year
Matt Prince
Investment Banker of the Year
Boustead Securities
IT Company Of The Year
Delarman
Law Firm Of The Year
LS Carlson LAw
Mattress Technology Company Of The Year
Purple
GOAT
Shaye McClory
MVP
Nepal Arslan
Patent Solution Company Of The Year
Piku
Platform Of The Year
VidMob
Salesforce Relationship Design Award
ViewSonic
Service Provider Of The Year
Datanetiix Solutions
Ski Resort Of The Year
Powder Mountain
Social Impact Through Soccer
Brera FC
Startup Of The Year
INK Games
Sustainable Brand Of The Year
Purple
Talent Solutions Company Of The Year
Hardesty LLC
Vision Of The Year
HK3
Women In Leadership Award
Joyce Cheung, Helio Genomics
Next year's IMPACT 23 is going to take things up a notch and is actively being planned for Newport Beach, California, in the Fall of 2023, details forthcoming.
About IMPACT 22
IMPACT 22 is a thought-leadership conference hosted by the Internet Marketing Association (IMA). Some of the greatest marketing and technology leaders shared their insights on best practices and ways to change the world.
To learn more about IMPACT 22, visit https://impact22.live.
About Internet Marketing Association
The Internet Marketing Association (IMA) is a professional organization that, since its inception in 2001, has accrued one of the largest databases of professional members in various fields including business leadership, sales, marketing, programming and creative development. To learn more about the Internet Marketing Association visit https://imanetwork.org/
