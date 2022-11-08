InventHelp Inventor Develops a Vehicle to Accommodate the Handicapped (TLS-239)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I had a limousine company and saw that there were not options for handicapped transportation in my area," said an inventor from Holiday, Fla., "so I looked into developing my own and invented the PENGUIN CORPORATION."

The patent-pending invention provides high-quality transportation for the disabled, handicapped individuals and others. It creates new options for the disabled who want to travel while also creating a new business model for entrepreneurs looking to stand out and generate profits. Included are practical and useable amenities that will allow clients to work efficiently. The vehicle provides comfort, convenience, and ability to accommodate the handicapped. It is safe, reliable as well as attractively styled and user-friendly.

